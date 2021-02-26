Latest Steel Rebar Market by Type (Deformed & Mild), Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking & Electric ARC Furnace)

The Global Steel Rebar Market size is estimated to be USD 198.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Steel Rebar Market:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) Gerdau S.A (Brazil) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) Posco SS Vina Co. Ltd (Vietnam) Steel Authority of India Limited (India) Tata Steel Ltd. (India) Essar Steel (India) Mechel PAO (Russia) Nucor Corporation (U.S.) Sohar Steel LLC (Oman) Celsa Steel UK (U.K.) Ansteel Group (China) Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar industry. However, global steel overcapacity and overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents. This, in turn, has resulted in several countries imposing anti-dumping duties on imports.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects have led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market growth. The infrastructure segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the projected period.

“Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global steel rebar industry during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global steel rebar market share in 2019, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Europe. China is one of the major producers and consumers of steel rebar in the Asia Pacific region. The rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China and India has fueled the growth of the steel rebar industry.

Tables of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Scope of the market

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Key Insights

3.1.1 xxx region/country to dominate the xxx end-user market

3.2 Steel Rebar Market Snapshot

3.3 Global Steel Rebar Market, By Country Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive opportunities

4.2 By End-Use

4.3 By Type

4.4 By Process

4.4 By Region

….CONTINUED