Latest Update 2021: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , etc. | InForGrowth

Latest Update 2021: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , etc.

The report titled Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry. Growth of the overall Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Third-Party

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Roadways
  • Railways
  • Airways
  • Waterways

    Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • C. H. Robinson (USA)
  • CEVA Logistics (Netherlands)
  • Damco (Netherlands)
  • DB Schenker (Germany)
  • DHL (Germany)
  • DSV A/S (Denmark)
  • Expeditors International of Washington (USA)
  • FedEx (USA)
  • GEODIS (France)
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA)
  • Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong)
  • Kintetsu World Express (Japan)
  • Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)
  • Nippon Express (Japan)
  • NYK Line (Japan)
  • Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland)

    Industrial Analysis of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

