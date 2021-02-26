Latest Vibration Monitoring Market by System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, and Vibration Meters), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1123099

The Global Vibration Monitoring Market size is projected to be valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Vibration Monitoring Market:

SKF (Sweden)

Emerson Electric (US)

General Electric (US)

Meggitt (UK)

National Instruments (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Bruel &Kiaer (Denmark)

Analog Devices (US)

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold a significant share of the global vibration monitoring market during the forecast period. The oil & gas industry uses extremely complex and expensive equipment such as boilers, pumps, generators, and piping network for their operations. These equipment consume a lot of power and generate an equally large amount of heat. Even a minor fault in the machine may lead to an increase in power consumption and process downtime or trigger the release of potent gases, leading to an explosion.

“Vibration monitoring market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The market for vibration monitoring in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the vibration monitoring market in APAC.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary And Primary Research

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.1 Approach For Arriving At The Market Share By Bottom-Up Approach (Demand Side)

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2.1 Approach For Arriving At The Market Share Through Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Vibration Monitoring Market Expected To Have Huge Growth Opportunities In Apac

4.2 Vibration Monitoring Market, By Monitoring Process (2017–2025)

4.3 Vibration Monitoring Market, By System Type

4.4 Vibration Monitoring Market, By Offering

4.5 Vibration Monitoring Market, By Region

….and More

