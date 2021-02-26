Liquid Packaging Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global liquid packaging market was valued at $331.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $463.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Liquid packaging is used for protecting and increasing the shelf life of liquid and semi-liquid products. It seals the contents from factors such as pollution, physical damage, and sunlight; thereby, making it easier for transportation and storage. Liquid packaging is designed in two basic forms, which include rigid and flexible. Rigid packaging is an old concept that includes various types of bottles and containers. Rigid liquid packaging is the most-widely used packaging type of liquid packaging. It includes cartons, paperboard, glass, cans, plastics, and PET bottles. They are widely used to pack liquid products such as water, carbonated drinks, alcohol, beverages, dairy products, and others.

Flexible packaging includes packaging films, various types of cartons, stand-up pouches, bag-in-box, and sachets.

Presently, the global liquid packaging market is driven by the food & beverages and FMCG industries. These two markets have witnessed significant growth due to the global e-commerce boom and smartphones penetration, mainly in countries such as Germany, India, China, and the U.S. In order to cater to this e-commerce surge, major liquid packaging players have set up design labs, so as to smoothen collaboration with food & beverage as well as food delivery chains. Hence, due to its extensive applications in the food & beverage, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industries, expansion of either of these industry verticals impacts the global liquid packaging market growth. Furthermore, increase in population increases the demand for beverage products. As a result, beverage companies have to step up their production, while retailers require to keep products for longer periods. Liquid packaging such as a carton or packaging film increases the shelf life of food products such as milk and juice.

However, government policies regarding disposal and recyclability of plastics is a major threat to the global liquid packaging market. Moreover, stringent government quality standards for the use of plastics in the food & beverage industry are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

On the contrary, rise in focus toward the development of 100% recyclable liquid packaging solutions; thereby, increasing the sustainability of liquid packaging will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the liquid packaging market during the forecast period. Use of nanoparticles (NPs) in food packaging applications will be a breakthrough in liquid packaging technology. Presently, the wide scale adoption of NPs is being prevented by limited data on its toxicological effects.

The global liquid packaging market is segmented by materials, technology, packaging format, end user and region. Based on materials, the global liquid packaging market is studied into paperboard, plastics, glass, metal, and others. Plastics is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Based on technology, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and Form Fill Seal technology. Based on packaging format, the global liquid packaging market is segmented into flexible and rigid. Flexible liquid packaging is further sub-segmented into films, stand-up pouches, and bag-in-box; while rigid liquid packaging is sub-segmented into carton, paperboards; bottles, jars, cans & tubes. The end users of liquid packaging are food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, industrial, and other industries. Based on region, the global liquid packaging market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global liquid packaging market profiles the leading players in the liquid packaging market, they include Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Gerresheimer AG, Goglio S.p.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

– Impact of COVID-19 on the Global liquid packaging market

o The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every leading economy around the world, impacting the economic growth.

o Due to lockdown measures and travel restrictions in countries such as India and Germany, the tourism and the hotel industry declined, thereby, hampering the food & beverage sector. This, in turn, impacted the liquid packaging market.

o On the contrary, an increase in local demand for food & beverages will continue to drive the liquid packaging market. There has been a significant increase in the sales of sauces, dressings, and food condiments segments.

o In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 causing virus, the demand for sanitizer, hand washes, and liquid detergents has sky rocketed post March 2020. In fact, according to the press released by Berry Global, the need for hand sanitizers has quadrupled and witnessed an increase in the overall growth of 16x from December 2019 to March 2020. This has increased the demand for sanitizer bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches. In addition, it also increased the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage such as Sodium Hypochlorite, which is a main disinfectant.

o Hence, the liquid packaging market got impacted in both positive as well as negative way.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Materials

– Paperboard

– Plastics

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Others

– Glass

– Metal

– Others

– By Technology

– Aseptic Liquid Packaging

– Blow Molding

– Form Fill Seal

– By Packaging Format

– Flexible

o Films

o Stand-up Pouches

o Bag-in-box

– Rigid

o Carton

o Paperboards

o Bottles, Jars, Cans & Tubes (largest)

– By End User

– Food & Beverage

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceutical

– Household Care

– Industrial

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA