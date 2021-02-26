Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia

“

The report titled Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Outdoor Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Outdoor Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Brown Jordan, Gloster, B&BItalia, Royal Botania, Manutti, Kettal Group, Woodard, EGO Paris, Tribù, RODA, Ethimo, Paola Lenti, Vondom, Gandia Blasco, Sifas, Coco Wolf, Talenti, Extremis, Sunset West, Dedon, Mamagreen, Exteta, Oasiq

Market Segmentation by Product: Luxury Outdoor Wood Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Metal Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Synthetic Material Furniture

Luxury Outdoor Textile Furniture



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Outdoor Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Wood Furniture

1.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Metal Furniture

1.2.4 Luxury Outdoor Synthetic Material Furniture

1.2.5 Luxury Outdoor Textile Furniture

1.3 Market Segment by End Use

1.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Share by End Use (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Industry Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Trends

2.5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Drivers

2.5.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Challenges

2.5.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Outdoor Furniture as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material

4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use

5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by End Use (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price by End Use (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Price Forecast by End Use (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Material (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Material (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by End Use (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by End Use (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by End Use (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Brown Jordan

11.1.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

11.1.2 Brown Jordan Overview

11.1.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.1.5 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Brown Jordan Recent Developments

11.2 Gloster

11.2.1 Gloster Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gloster Overview

11.2.3 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.2.5 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Gloster Recent Developments

11.3 B&BItalia

11.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

11.3.2 B&BItalia Overview

11.3.3 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.3.5 B&BItalia Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 B&BItalia Recent Developments

11.4 Royal Botania

11.4.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

11.4.2 Royal Botania Overview

11.4.3 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.4.5 Royal Botania Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Royal Botania Recent Developments

11.5 Manutti

11.5.1 Manutti Corporation Information

11.5.2 Manutti Overview

11.5.3 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.5.5 Manutti Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Manutti Recent Developments

11.6 Kettal Group

11.6.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kettal Group Overview

11.6.3 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.6.5 Kettal Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Kettal Group Recent Developments

11.7 Woodard

11.7.1 Woodard Corporation Information

11.7.2 Woodard Overview

11.7.3 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.7.5 Woodard Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Woodard Recent Developments

11.8 EGO Paris

11.8.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

11.8.2 EGO Paris Overview

11.8.3 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.8.5 EGO Paris Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 EGO Paris Recent Developments

11.9 Tribù

11.9.1 Tribù Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tribù Overview

11.9.3 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.9.5 Tribù Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Tribù Recent Developments

11.10 RODA

11.10.1 RODA Corporation Information

11.10.2 RODA Overview

11.10.3 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.10.5 RODA Luxury Outdoor Furniture SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 RODA Recent Developments

11.11 Ethimo

11.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ethimo Overview

11.11.3 Ethimo Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ethimo Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.11.5 Ethimo Recent Developments

11.12 Paola Lenti

11.12.1 Paola Lenti Corporation Information

11.12.2 Paola Lenti Overview

11.12.3 Paola Lenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Paola Lenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.12.5 Paola Lenti Recent Developments

11.13 Vondom

11.13.1 Vondom Corporation Information

11.13.2 Vondom Overview

11.13.3 Vondom Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Vondom Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.13.5 Vondom Recent Developments

11.14 Gandia Blasco

11.14.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

11.14.2 Gandia Blasco Overview

11.14.3 Gandia Blasco Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Gandia Blasco Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.14.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Developments

11.15 Sifas

11.15.1 Sifas Corporation Information

11.15.2 Sifas Overview

11.15.3 Sifas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Sifas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.15.5 Sifas Recent Developments

11.16 Coco Wolf

11.16.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

11.16.2 Coco Wolf Overview

11.16.3 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Coco Wolf Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.16.5 Coco Wolf Recent Developments

11.17 Talenti

11.17.1 Talenti Corporation Information

11.17.2 Talenti Overview

11.17.3 Talenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Talenti Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.17.5 Talenti Recent Developments

11.18 Extremis

11.18.1 Extremis Corporation Information

11.18.2 Extremis Overview

11.18.3 Extremis Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Extremis Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.18.5 Extremis Recent Developments

11.19 Sunset West

11.19.1 Sunset West Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sunset West Overview

11.19.3 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Sunset West Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.19.5 Sunset West Recent Developments

11.20 Dedon

11.20.1 Dedon Corporation Information

11.20.2 Dedon Overview

11.20.3 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Dedon Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.20.5 Dedon Recent Developments

11.21 Mamagreen

11.21.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

11.21.2 Mamagreen Overview

11.21.3 Mamagreen Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Mamagreen Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.21.5 Mamagreen Recent Developments

11.22 Exteta

11.22.1 Exteta Corporation Information

11.22.2 Exteta Overview

11.22.3 Exteta Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Exteta Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.22.5 Exteta Recent Developments

11.23 Oasiq

11.23.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

11.23.2 Oasiq Overview

11.23.3 Oasiq Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Oasiq Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products and Services

11.23.5 Oasiq Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Distributors

12.5 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”