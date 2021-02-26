Natural Gas Vehicles Market to Witness Highest Growth In Near Future | Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Fiat Automobiles, General Motors

A natural gas vehicle refers to an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas. There is the various benefit of natural gas vehicles such as natural gas costs are lower than gasoline, natural gas is convenient and abundant, the natural gas vehicle has lower maintenance costs, the natural gas vehicle is safer, among others. The demand for natural gas vehicles has increased, due to the rising adoption of natural gas vehicles in both developed and developing countries. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy and Natural Gas powers almost over 160,000 vehicles in the United States. Therefore, rising demand for natural gas vehicles and the increasing number of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are expected to support the growth of the natural gas vehicle market in the near future.

Maruti Suzuki (India),Volkswagen AG (Germany),Fiat Automobiles (Italy),Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan),General Motors Company (United States),Groupe Renault (France),The Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea),Ford Motor Company (United States),Iran Khodro (Iran),The Volvo Group (Sweden)

Benefits of natural gas vehicles include:

â€¢ Reduced particulate, nitrogen oxides, and greenhouse gas emissions

â€¢ Lower cost

â€¢ Can be derived from renewable sources (biogas)

â€¢ Minimal processing or refining requirements

â€¢ Safer than most liquid fuels

â€¢ Noise reductions of as much as 50%

â€¢ Reduced engine wear

With some of the stated benefits, it is very easy to see why the number of the natural gas vehicle (NGV) has more than doubled in the past 5 years. There have been around more than 15 million NGVs worldwide during the year 2011 and NGV Global has projected that this number would increase to at least five-folds, to over more than 65 million natural gas vehicles by the year 2020. Also, in May 2019, according to the Government of India, the Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) would be accountable for around more than 50% of the sales of the new three and four-wheelers in India by 2030. Henceforth, increasing the usage of natural gas vehicles which is likely to be one of the major drivers for the global natural gas vehicles market over the forecast period.

What’s Trending in Market:

Governmental Initiative toward Natural Gas Vehicle

Challenges:

Relatively Price and Environmentally Insensitive

Low Adaptation Rate in Underdeveloped Countries

Restraints:

Issue related to the emergence of Electric Vehicles

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Investments in Automobile Sector Worldwide

Strict Government Regulation Related to the Emission owing to Air Pollution

The Global Natural Gas Vehicles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dedicated, Bi-Fuel, Dual-Fuel), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others), Form (Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

