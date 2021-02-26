New Detailed Information: Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market by Global Trends, Business Growth, and Forecasts 2025 | InForGrowth

All news

New Detailed Information: Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market by Global Trends, Business Growth, and Forecasts 2025

The report titled Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare industry. Growth of the overall Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Analytics and Fraud Management Services
  • Billing and Accounts Management Services
  • Claims Management Services
  • Hr Services
  • Integrated Front-end Services and Back Office Operations
  • Member Management Services
  • Provider Management Services

    Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Other

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Accenture
  • Gebbs
  • Capgemini
  • R1 RCM
  • Eli Global
  • Allscripts
  • IBM
  • Dynamic Healthcare Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Genpact
  • Sutherland
  • UnitedHealth
  • Infosys BPM
  • Xerox
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • IQVIA
  • Lonza
  • Wipro
  • Truven Health
  • Parexel
  • Bio-Reference Laboratories
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Inc.
  • Healthscope Ltd.
  • Labco S.A.
  • Genoptix Medical Laboratory
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
  • Bioscientia Healthcare
  • Sonic Healthcare

    Regional Coverage of the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market:

    Reasons to Purchase Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Business Process Outsourcing in Healthcare market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

