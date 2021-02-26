North America Protective Clothing Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The North America protective clothing market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Protective clothing is designed to protect the employee or worker in harmful or adverse working condition. Depending upon the need of industry, protective clothing can be customized as fire resistant, chemical resistant, cold resistant and others.

The market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in concerns toward worker’s safety. Stringent governmental regulations in the U.S. regarding the safety of workers such as Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and Flammable Fabrics Act under the Consumer Product Safety Commission, also drive this market, boosting the demand for protective fabrics from several end-user industries such as building & construction and healthcare.

The report segments the North America protective clothing market on the basis of material type, application, end-use industry, and country. On the basis of material, the market is divided into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidaloe (PBI), cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. According to application, it is categorized into thermal, mechanical, chemical, biological/radiation, and others. On the basis of end use industry, it is segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceutical/medical, law enforcement & military, firefighting, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. U.S. holds more than 80% of the market share in North America, owing to stringent safety regulations in the U.S.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027 determine the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

The market size is provided in terms of revenue

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Material Type

– Aramid & Blends

– Polyolefin & Blends

– Polybenzimidaloe (PBI)

– Cotton Fibers

– Laminated Polyesters

– Others

By Application

– Thermal

– Mechanical

– Chemical

– Biological/Radiation

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Construction and Manufacturing

– Pharmaceuticals/Medical

– Military and Defense

– Firefighting

– Others

By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ansell Limited

– DuPont

– Glen Raven Inc.

– Kimberly Clark Corp

– Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

– Lakeland Industries, Inc.

– Teijin Ltd.

– VF Corporation

– W.L. Gore & Associates

– 3M COMPANY.

The other players in the value chain include FallTech, Moldex-Metric, Inc., NASCO Industries, Inc, OccuNomix International LLC, HexArmor, Ironwear,