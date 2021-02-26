Oat Milk Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Oat milk is a modern emergent in the plant-based beverage market, owing to its potential therapeutic benefits. Oats have gained widespread interest due to the presence of dietary fibers, phytochemicals, and high nutritive value. Oat-based products have gained traction in the recent years as a result of increased knowledge among consumers regarding the nutritional benefits of oats. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward health has enabled to emphasize on intake of high fiber diet.

Furthermore, plant-based beverages and other dairy alternatives have been gaining a considerable substantial consumer base. This has been driven primarily by consumers increased focus on fitness & sustainability and the availability of high-quality products. Shift toward plant-based foods & beverages has been fundamentally fueled by consumer concern regarding animal welfare, personal well-being, and the health risks associated with the consumption of meat. In recent years, food traceability has gained momentum, wherein consumers care more about what they are eating and their source of food. In addition, consumers desire for more creativity and variety in their diets; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based beverage combinations to their diet regime. The food industry players are responding to these consumer changes by developing a wide range of plantbased milk alternatives, including oat milk.

However, plant-based milk is not permitted to be labelled as milk in several countries and are taxed higher as compared to dairy milk. These factors can potentially hinder the growth of the oat milk market.

On the contrary, consumers in Asia-Pacific demand clear ingredients from sustainable sources and quality manufacturing processes. In addition, with growing urbanization, the demand for convenience products is on rise and hence packaged food & beverages is witnessing increased demand in the market. This can be regarded an opportunity by oat milk manufacturers for the expansion of their consumer and market base.

The global oat milk market is segmented into source, flavor, packaging form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into organic and conventional. By flavor, it is bifurcated into plain and flavored. Depending on packaging flavor, it is differentiated into carton and bottle. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket & hypermarket, grocery store, online retail, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the oat milk market include Califia Farms, LLC, Hain Celestial (Dream), Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific Foods), Danone (Silk), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, RISE Brewing Co., Happy Planet Foods Inc., and Earths Own Food Company.

