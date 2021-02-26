Packaging Resins Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027 | Sinopec Corporation, SABIC, Petrochina Ltd., Borealis AG, Dowdupont, etc

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Packaging Resins industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Sinopec Corporation, SABIC, Petrochina Ltd., Borealis AG, Dowdupont Inc., M&G Chemicals, Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd., Braskem S.A., Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd, among others.

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry.

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Adhesive Resins

Barrier Resins

Modifier Resins

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

LDPE

PP

PET

PVC

HDPE

PS & EPS

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

Packaging Resins market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The Packaging Resins Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Packaging Resins market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Packaging Resins industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Packaging Resins market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Packaging Resins market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Packaging Resins industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

