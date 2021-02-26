Portfolio Management Platform Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2027 | Reports and Data

All news News

(United States, New York City)The Global Portfolio Management Platform Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Portfolio Management Platform market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Portfolio Management Platform market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Portfolio Management Platform Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Portfolio Management Platform market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Portfolio Management Platform industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Accenture, Murex, SS&C Technologies, Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, InvestEdge, Inc., Calypso Technology, Inc., Miles Software, Profile Software, GoldenSource, PROFIDATA GROUP, and GlobalData Plc.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Platform
  • Services
    • Advisory Services
    • System Integration and deployment
    • Technical Support
    • Managed

Solution Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Investment Management
  • Order Management
  • Funds and trading Management
  • Risk Management
  • Compliance Management
  • Reporting
  • Others

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Web-based
  • Mobile

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Banks
  • Investment Management Firms
  • Trading and Exchange Firms
  • Brokerage Firms
  • Others

Portfolio Management Platform market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Portfolio Management Platform Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Portfolio Management Platform market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Portfolio Management Platform industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Portfolio Management Platform market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Portfolio Management Platform market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Portfolio Management Platform industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

