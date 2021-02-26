News

Specialty Fats and Oils Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2021-2027

The global specialty fats market size was estimated to be USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 5.05 billion by the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1%. (United States, New York City)The Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Specialty Fats and Oils market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Specialty Fats and Oils market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Specialty Fats and Oils market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Specialty Fats and Oils industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

 Cargill, Wilmar International Ltd., Musin Mas Holdings, Bunge, AAK AB, IOI Group, D&L Industries, Manildra, The Nisshin Oillio Group, Mewah International, Fuji Oil, and IFFCO.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Specialty Fats
    • Cocoa Butter Substitutes
    • Lauric Fats
    • Creaming Fats
    • Anhydrous Milk Fats
    • Butter
    • Margarine
    • Shortenings
    • Others
  • Specialty Oils
    • Palm Oil
    • Soybean Oil
    • Coconut Oil
    • Cotton Seed Oil
    • Rapeseed Oil
    • Sunflower Oil
    • Olive Oil
    • Other Specialty Oils

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Dry
  • Liquid

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Molding
  • Filling
  • Coating
  • Stabilizing
  • Texturing
  • Health
  • Other Functions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

  • Chocolates & Confectioneries 
  • Bakery Products 
  • Processed Foods 
  • Dairy Products 

Specialty Fats and Oils market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Specialty Fats and Oils Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Specialty Fats and Oils market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Specialty Fats and Oils industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Specialty Fats and Oils market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Specialty Fats and Oils market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Specialty Fats and Oils industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Eric Lee

