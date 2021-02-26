All news

Wastewater Treatment Services Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Size To Be Worth USD 78.13 Billion by 2027. The market growth is driven by exploding population growth, the rapid development of the industrial sector in developing economies across the globe, and the associated demand for wastewater treatment services.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Wastewater Treatment Services industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights of Report:

  • Key players contributing towards the global wastewater treatment services market share include Ecolab, Xylem Inc., Veolia, Pentair, SUEZ, Thermax, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Golder Associates, and Kurita Water Industries, among others.
  • These industry players are adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, new product development, and capacity expansion, thereby supporting the overall growth of the market
  • In the regional landscape, the APAC region accounted for nearly 8% of the globalwastewater treatment services market in 2019 and is expected to gain major traction through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the rising levels of wastewater and the shrinking of freshwater sources. This is resulting in the extensive adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations across the region. In addition, the adoption of physico-chemical treatment, zero-liquid discharge system, biological treatment, and recycle & reuse system by wastewater treatment plants in the Asian countries will further foster regional industry size in the upcoming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wastewater treatment services market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:

  • Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Building & Installation Service
    • Maintenance & Repair
    • Design & Engineering Consulting
    • Operation & Process Control
    • Others
  • End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • Industrial
    • Municipal
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
    • North America
      1. S.
      2. Canada
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East & Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Eric Lee

