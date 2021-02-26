Water Treatment Chemicals Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global water treatment chemicals market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Clean and safe water constitutes an essential part of our routine lives. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust are not soluble in water, resulting in cloudiness or technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease these TSS levels as per the requirement of the end users, and hence differ depending on the TSS level, location, and application. The global water treatment chemicals market comprises various chemicals used in the water treatment processes such as coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, biocides & disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, flocculants, and dispersants, among others.

Increase in consumption of water across the globe and stringent government regulations on the total suspended solids (TSS) level in water are the major factors driving the global water treatment chemicals market. In addition, increase in industrial activities and world population drives the global market for the water treatment chemicals. However, increase in prices of water treatment chemicals and presence of alternate treatment technologies are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand from the emerging economies and silver-based biocides for water treatment are expected to create opportunities for the key players in the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1213

The global water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into coagulants, pH adjusters & softeners, flocculants, biocides & disinfectants, scale inhibitors & dispersants, corrosion inhibitors, and others. Based on the end-use industry, the global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into industrial and municipal & others. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into power generation, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, sugar, and others. The municipal & others segment is further sub-classified into drinking water and waste water. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides water treatment chemicals market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market is provided.

Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global water treatment chemicals market growth, in terms of value and volume.

The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global water treatment chemicals market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Coagulants

– pH Adjusters & Softeners

– Flocculants

– Biocides & Disinfectants

– Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Industrial

o Power Generation

o Refineries

o Pulp & Paper

o Metal & Mining

o Food & Beverages

o Oil & Gas

o Sugar

o Others

– Municipal & Others

o Drinking Water

o Waste Water

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1213

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Baker Hughes Company

– BASF SE

– Ecolab Inc.

– Kemira OYJ

– Lonza Group AG

– SNF Floerger

– Solenis LLC

– Suez SA

– Dow Chemical Company

Other players operating and analyzed in the water treatment chemicals market are Cortec Corporation, Kurita Europe GmbH, Veolia, Somicon ME FZC, Green Water Treatment Solutions, and Johnson Matthey.