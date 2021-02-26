West Africa Tea Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Tea is the most commonly consumed drink after water that offers multiple health benefits such as it reduces the risk of heart attack and helps in weight loss. This aromatic beverage is made via processing and fermentation of Camellia sinensis plant leaves. It contains potential antioxidants known as flavonoids, which stabilize harmful free radicals in the body. In addition, tea comprises vitamins C, K, B12, B6, & E; trace amount of potassium, manganese, magnesium, & calcium minerals; and different amino acids such as L-theanine. Several studies and researches on tea suggest that it prevents cancer, lowers cholesterol, facilitates weight loss, and enhances immunity. Tea can be categorized into black and green tea based on the degree of fermentation or oxidation.

The growth of the West Africa tea market is majorly driven by increase in health-related concerns among consumers, which is shifting their attention from carbonated drinks to tea. Furthermore, rise in cafe culture, surge in disposable income, change in tastes, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are some other factors that augment the growth of the market.

However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and rise in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption in supply chain are anticipated to hamper growth of tea market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand from health-conscious, young population and introduction of new flavor & variety of teas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the tea market in West Africa.

The West Africa tea market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and country. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into green tea, black tea, and others.

Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into independent grocery stores, specialty stores, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Key market benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the West Africa tea market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of current trends and future estimations, which help to understand the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the West Africa tea market is provided in the study.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential & niche segments as well as countries exhibiting favorable growth.

