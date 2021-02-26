Wound Care Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Wound Care market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Wound Care market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Wound Care market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Wound Care market. The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Key Highlights From The Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Silicone Dressings

Non Silicone Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Wound Contact Layers

Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Conventional NPWT Systems

Disposable NPWT Systems

Accessories

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

Acellular Animal-derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Fibrin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives

Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

