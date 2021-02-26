Wound Care Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Wound Care market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Wound Care market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Wound Care market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Wound Care market. The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
Key Highlights From The Report
The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.
A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.
Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.
The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.
Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
