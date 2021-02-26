Yoga Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Yoga and related practices are forms of exercise that engage the body and mind of the person. These provide both physical and mental benefits by improving flexibility, balance & posture, and range of motion. Furthermore, yoga reduce stress through controlled breathing and mental focus. This results in improved sleep cycle, which helps prevent mood swings, depression, and other disorders. Therefore, such factors encourage consumers to join yoga classes, which is a key driving force of the global market.

Celebrities such as Richard Gere, Robert Downy Jr., Julia Roberts, Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Sting, and Madonna Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu follow yoga and have widely endorsed and promoted yoga and encouraged people to introduce it in their daily regime and lifestyle. In addition, Shilpa Shetty has been one of the biggest contributors to the Indian yoga industry, and has released her own videos and CDs to motivate people to practice yoga around the world, thus influencing both middle-aged people as well as millennial and generation Z to practice yoga.

However, the yoga market faces challenges from increasing number of accidents. The Faculty of Health Science at Sydney University carried out a study in 2017, which followed 354 respondents with musculoskeletal pain with 21% of them saying yoga made their pain worse and more than 10% saying they felt yoga had caused the pain.

Furthermore, according to Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, more than 29,590 yoga-related injuries were reported in hospital emergency departments from 2001 to 2014. The alarming rise of such incidences can be attributed to unqualified teachers offering classes to beginners. Thus, increase in number of yoga accidents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The market is analyzed depending on expenditure incurred by yoga practitioners. The report covers the study of the yoga market along with its types and geographic prospects. By type, the market is segregated into online yoga course, offline yoga course, and yoga accreditation training programs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the yoga market report include Flyogi LLC., Gaia, Inc., Alo Moves, Inc., Omstars LLC., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), Yoga International, One Yoga London, Yoga Today LLC, Yogaglo, Inc., and Yogiapproved LLC.

Other players analyzed in the study include Endurance Pilates & Yoga, Core Pilates & Yoga Studio, Breathe Pilates & Yoga, Pure International, The flow yoga and Pilates, Azulfit, the Movement Studio, Vista Equity Partners, YogaWorks Inc, and CureFit.

Yoga Market Segments

By Type

– Online Yoga Course

– Offline Yoga Course

– Yoga Accreditation Training Programs

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Key Market Players

– Flyogi LLC.

– Gaia, Inc.

– Alo Moves, Inc.

– Omstars LLC.

– Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga)

– Yoga International

– One Yoga London

– Yoga Today LLC

– Yogaglo, Inc

– Yogiapproved LLC.