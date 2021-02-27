All news

Cell Line Development Equipment Market Outlook; Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2026 with key players position (American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.))

“The Cell Line Development Equipment Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Cell Line Development Equipment Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Cell Line Development Equipment Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about Cell Line Development Equipment Market market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Cell Line Development Equipment Market

The Cell Line Development Equipment Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Incubators
Centrifuges
Bioreactors
Storage Equipment
Automated Systems
Microscopes
Filtration Systems
Others

Key applications:
Bioproduction
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicines
Toxicity Testing
Research
Drug Discovery
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (U.S.)
Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
GE Healthcare (U.K.)
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.)
Selexis SA (Switzerland)
European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC) (U.K.)
Corning, Inc. (U.S.)
WuXi AppTec, Inc. (China)
Sartorious AG (Germany)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Cell Line Development Equipment Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Cell Line Development Equipment Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Cell Line Development Equipment Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Cell Line Development Equipment Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

