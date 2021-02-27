All news

Central Vascular Access Devices Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026 with key players position (Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.))

“The Central Vascular Access Devices Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Central Vascular Access Devices Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Central Vascular Access Devices Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about Central Vascular Access Devices Market market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Central Vascular Access Devices Market

The Central Vascular Access Devices Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC)
Tunneled catheters
Non tunneled catheters
Implanted ports

Key applications:
Drug administration
Fluid and nutrition administration
Blood transfusion
Diagnostics & testing

Key players or companies covered are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.)
Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K.)
Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)
B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Vygon Ltd. (U.K.)
Ameco Medical (Egypt)
AngioDynamics (U.S.)
Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd. (India)
PRODIMED (France)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Central Vascular Access Devices Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Central Vascular Access Devices Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Central Vascular Access Devices Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Central Vascular Access Devices Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

All news

