Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027 | ShengHong Group, Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd.

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Elastic Polyester Fibers Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Elastic Polyester Fibers report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Elastic Polyester Fibers market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Elastic Polyester Fibers specifications, and company profiles. The Elastic Polyester Fibers study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastic Polyester Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ShengHong Group, Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd., WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD, Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd, Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd., NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD,

Market Segmentation by Product: PTT Fiber

PBT Elastic Fibers

Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn

Composite Stretch Yarn



Market Segmentation by Application: High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics

Flooring Material

Fiber Core

Wool-like Fabric



The Elastic Polyester Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastic Polyester Fibers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastic Polyester Fibers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PTT Fiber

1.2.3 PBT Elastic Fibers

1.2.4 Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn

1.2.5 Composite Stretch Yarn

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics

1.3.3 Flooring Material

1.3.4 Fiber Core

1.3.5 Wool-like Fabric

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Restraints

3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales

3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Elastic Polyester Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ShengHong Group

12.1.1 ShengHong Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 ShengHong Group Overview

12.1.3 ShengHong Group Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ShengHong Group Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.1.5 ShengHong Group Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ShengHong Group Recent Developments

12.2 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.2.5 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD

12.3.1 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Corporation Information

12.3.2 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Overview

12.3.3 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.3.5 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD Recent Developments

12.4 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

12.4.1 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Overview

12.4.3 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.4.5 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.5 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd

12.5.1 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Overview

12.5.3 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.5.5 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.6 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.6.5 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd.

12.7.1 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.7.5 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

12.8.1 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.8.2 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Overview

12.8.3 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.8.5 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD. Recent Developments

12.9 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD,

12.9.1 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Corporation Information

12.9.2 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Overview

12.9.3 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Elastic Polyester Fibers Products and Services

12.9.5 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Elastic Polyester Fibers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD, Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Elastic Polyester Fibers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Elastic Polyester Fibers Distributors

13.5 Elastic Polyester Fibers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

