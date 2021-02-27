Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market Growth Opportunities by Regions, Type & Application; Trend Forecast to 2026 with key players position (Astex Pharmaceuticals, Alveus Pharmaceuticals, Beactica, Charles River Laboratories)

The Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market
The Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Fragment Screening
Fragment Optimization
Key applications:
Biopharmaceutical Companies
CROs
Academic and Research Institutions
Key players or companies covered are:
Astex Pharmaceuticals
Alveus Pharmaceuticals
Beactica
Charles River Laboratories
Crown Bioscience
Emerald BioStructures
Evotec
Kinetic Discovery
Proteros Fragments
Sprint Bioscience
Structure Based Design
Sygnature Discovery
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
