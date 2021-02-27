Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market 2020-2027| Know Growth Factors and Future Scope With Key Players: Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Sinch, Nexmo (Vonage)

The Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Report provides a detailed analysis with the help of leading manufacturers such as “Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Sinch, Nexmo (Vonage), SAP Digital Interconnect, OpenMarket Inc., Telesign, MessageBird, Bandwidth, IMImobile, Avaya OneCloud, Route Mobile Limited, Kaleyra, Wavy, Zenvia, Vibes, Plivo, CM.com, Mitto, Genesys Telecommunications, Tyntec, ACL Mobile, Soprano Design, Silverstreet BV, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE), Clickatell, Pontaltech, TXTImpact” in the Global A2P SMS & cPaaS industry. It also focuses on new contributors and existing players in the A2P SMS & cPaaS market. Download Free Sample

Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Key Players:

Twilio

RingCentral

Infobip

Sinch

Nexmo (Vonage)

SAP Digital Interconnect

OpenMarket Inc.

Telesign

MessageBird

Bandwidth

IMImobile

Avaya OneCloud

Route Mobile Limited

Kaleyra

Wavy

Zenvia

Vibes

Plivo

CM.com

Mitto

Genesys Telecommunications

Tyntec

ACL Mobile

Soprano Design

Silverstreet BV

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Clickatell

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

A2P SMS

CPaaS (Voice)

CPaaS (Video)

CPaaS (Message excluding SMS)

Market By Application:

BFSI

Media

Retail

Travel & Leisure

Public Sectors

Logistics

Regional Analysis:

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Others

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Southeast Asia

– Others

Middle East and Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Egypt

– Nigeria

– South Africa

– Others

South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Columbia

– Chile

– Others

