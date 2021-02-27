Latest Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market by Type (Discovery, CMC, Preclinical, Clinical Research, Laboratory Services)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=729432

The Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market is expected to reach USD 73.77 Billion by 2025 from USD 47.77 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market:

IQVIA

LabCorp

Charles river Laboratories

WuXi Apptec

Syneos Health Inc.

Paraxel International

PRA Health Sciences

PPD

ICON Plc

Medpace Holdings

SGS

PSI CRO AG

Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)

BIO Agile Therapeutics

Firma Clinical Research

Acculab Lifesciences

Azelix

CTSERV

PEPGRA

Dove Quality Solutions

Among the CRO services, the laboratory services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing outsourcing of data management services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of clinical trials and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide are the major factors supporting its growth during the forecast period.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=729432

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market scope

1.3.1 Markets covered

1.3.2 Years considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research approach

2.2 Market size estimation

2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation

2.4 Market share estimation

2.4.1 Key data from secondary sources

2.5 Key data from primary sources

2.5.1 Key Industry Insights

2.6 Assumptions for the study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing R&D expenditures

5.3.1.2 Increased outsourcing of R&D activities

5.3.1.3 Increasing demand of outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services

5.3.1.4 Increase in clinical trials

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Regulatory pressure on CROs

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing biosimilars and biologics market

5.3.3.2 Rising demand for specialized testing services

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing competition in the CRO industry

5.3.4.2 Regulatory pressure on pharma and medical device manufacturers to drive more detailed chemical analysis of drugs, and devices

5.3.4.3 Shortage of skilled professionals

6 Industry Insight

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Growing consolidation in the CROs industry

6.1.2 Globalization of clinical trials

6.1.3 Increasing demnad of outsourcing various services and preferred vendor partnerships

6.1.4 Technological Advancement

7 Contract Research Organization Market, By Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Early Phase Development Services

7.2.1 Discovery Studies

7.2.2 Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control

7.2.3 Preclinical

7.2.3.1 Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

7.2.3.2 Toxicology Testing

7.2.3.3 Other Preclinical Services

7.3 Clinical Research Services

7.3.1 Phase I

7.3.2 Phase II

7.3.3 Phase III

7.3.4 Phase IV

7.4 Laboratory Services

7.4.1 Bioanalytical Testing

7.4.2 Analytical Testing

7.4.2.1 Physical Characterization

7.4.2.2 Stability Testing

7.4.2.3 Batch Release Testing

7.4.2.4 Raw Material Testing

7.4.2.5 Other Analytical Testing

7.5 Consulting Services

7.6 Data Management Services

8 Contract Research Organization Market, By Therapeutic Areas

………CONTINUED

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=729432

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.