New report offers analysis on the Radiation Therapy & Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

The Radiation Therapy & Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report explicit the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers helpful subtleties which are sorted dependent on generation region, major players, and item type which will give a simplified view on the business. The Radiation Therapy & Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report shows the competitive scenario of the major market players dependent on the sales income, client requests, organization profile, the business tactics utilized in market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Radiation Therapy & Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

By Company

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Nordion

Isoray Medical

Raysearch Laboratories AB

Mevion Medical Systems

C.R. Bard

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Theragenics Corporation

P-Cure Ltd.

Viewray Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Pronova Solutions

Segment by Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Linear Accelerators

CT Simulators

Others ============================= Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others ============================= By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia