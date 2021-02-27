All news

Premium Intraocular Lens Market Insights: Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2026 with key players position (Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland)), Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada)), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany))

“The Premium Intraocular Lens Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Premium Intraocular Lens Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Premium Intraocular Lens Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about Premium Intraocular Lens Market market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Premium Intraocular Lens Market

The Premium Intraocular Lens Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Multifocal IOLs
Accommodating IOLs
Extended Depth of Focus IOLs

Key applications:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Key players or companies covered are:
Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland))
Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada))
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)
Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany)
HOYA Corporation (Japan)
STAAR Surgical Company (US)
Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)
PhysIOL (Belgium)
Ophtec BV (Netherlands)
Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL) (Switzerland)
Oculentis GmbH (Germany)
NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan)
Aurolab (India)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Premium Intraocular Lens Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Premium Intraocular Lens Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Premium Intraocular Lens Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Premium Intraocular Lens Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

i2iResearch – info to intelligence
Locational Office: *India, *United States, *Germany
Email: [email protected]
Toll-free: +1-800-419-8865 | Phone: +91 98801 53667″

