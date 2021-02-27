All news

Rice Powder Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021-2030

The recent market report on the global Rice Powder market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Rice Powder market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Rice Powder Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Rice Powder market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Rice Powder market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Rice Powder market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Rice Powder market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Brown Rice Powder
  • Glutinous Rice Powder
  • Other

    Segment by Application

  • Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta
  • Sweets and Desserts
  • Snacks
  • Bread
  • Thickening Agent

    By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Rice Powder is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Rice Powder market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Burapa Prosper
  • Thai Flour Industry
  • Rose Brand
  • CHO HENG
  • Koda Farms
  • BIF
  • Lieng Tong
  • Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods
  • Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills
  • HUANGGUO

  • The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Rice Powder market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Rice Powder market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Rice Powder market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Rice Powder market
    • Market size and value of the Rice Powder market in different geographies

