Rigid Foam Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2021-2030

By Company

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

DowDuPont

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Segment by Type

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Construction & Building

Packaging