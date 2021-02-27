Sports And Fitness Goods Market to See Booming Growth | CrossFit, Planet Fitness, Torque Fitness

Sport and fitness goods are meant to be used by fitness enthusiast, athletes and fashion aficionados in order to maintain and improve their overall health. There has been significant rise in number of people joining fitness centers with figure stood up to 62 million in United States alone in 2018 and also the country accounts for over 47 billion sporting goods store sales supplementing the growth of sports and fitness goods market. Sport and fitness goods comprises of exercising equipment such as Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment. In addition, other physical fitness activities such as racquet sports, skating, swimming and others. Cardiovascular gym equipment is dominating the market owing to increasing prevalence of disease such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease as it helps in reducing excess body fat and regulate heart rate.

Latest released the research study on Global Sports And Fitness Goods Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sports And Fitness Goods Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sports And Fitness Goods Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc. (United States), CrossFit Inc. (United States), Equinox Holdings, Inc. (United States), Gold’s Gym (United States), Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan), Life Time Fitness, Inc. (United States), Mcfit Global Group Gmbh (Germany), Planet Fitness, Inc. (United States), Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Virgin Active Limited (United Kingdom), Cybex International Inc. (United States), Fitness International LLC (United States), ICON Health & Fitness Inc. (United States) and Torque Fitness LLC (United States).

Sports And Fitness Goods Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Gymnasiums, Yoga, Handball sports, Racquet sports, Skating, Swimming, Others), Application (Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public Institutions, Residential Use, Others), By End User (Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Commercial Users, Others), By Fitness Goods (Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail), By Age Group (35 & Younger, 35-54, 55 & Older)

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Fitness and Sport Clubs

Rising Sport Culture and Fashion Industry Coupled With Favorable Government Initiatives

Market Trend

Growing Awareness for Weight Management Owing to Rise in Number of Obese Population

Restraints

Dominance of Local Players

Rising Raw Material Cost

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Sports And Fitness Goods Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

