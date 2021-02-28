Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Intertapes Polymer Group, 3M Company, Shurtapes Technologies LLC

“

The report titled Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Intertapes Polymer Group, 3M Company, Shurtapes Technologies LLC, Can-Do National Tape, Vibac Group S.p.a., Primetac Corporation, Bagla Group, Saint-Gobain Group, tesa SE, Sunbelt Manufacturing

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 1.8 mils

1.9 to 3.6 mils

Above 3.6 mils



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Electronic & Electrical

Shipping & Logistics

Others



The Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 1.8 mils

1.2.2 1.9 to 3.6 mils

1.2.3 Above 3.6 mils

1.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Application

4.1 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Cosmetics & Personal care

4.1.3 Homecare

4.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.5 Chemical

4.1.6 Electronic & Electrical

4.1.7 Shipping & Logistics

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Country

5.1 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Country

6.1 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Country

8.1 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Business

10.1 Intertapes Polymer Group

10.1.1 Intertapes Polymer Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intertapes Polymer Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Intertapes Polymer Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Intertapes Polymer Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 Intertapes Polymer Group Recent Development

10.2 3M Company

10.2.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Company Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Intertapes Polymer Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.3 Shurtapes Technologies LLC

10.3.1 Shurtapes Technologies LLC Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shurtapes Technologies LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Shurtapes Technologies LLC Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Shurtapes Technologies LLC Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 Shurtapes Technologies LLC Recent Development

10.4 Can-Do National Tape

10.4.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

10.4.2 Can-Do National Tape Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Can-Do National Tape Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Can-Do National Tape Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Can-Do National Tape Recent Development

10.5 Vibac Group S.p.a.

10.5.1 Vibac Group S.p.a. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vibac Group S.p.a. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vibac Group S.p.a. Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Vibac Group S.p.a. Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 Vibac Group S.p.a. Recent Development

10.6 Primetac Corporation

10.6.1 Primetac Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Primetac Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Primetac Corporation Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Primetac Corporation Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 Primetac Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Bagla Group

10.7.1 Bagla Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bagla Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bagla Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bagla Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Bagla Group Recent Development

10.8 Saint-Gobain Group

10.8.1 Saint-Gobain Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saint-Gobain Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Saint-Gobain Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Saint-Gobain Group Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Saint-Gobain Group Recent Development

10.9 tesa SE

10.9.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

10.9.2 tesa SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 tesa SE Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 tesa SE Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 tesa SE Recent Development

10.10 Sunbelt Manufacturing

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sunbelt Manufacturing Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sunbelt Manufacturing Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Carton Sealing Tapes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

