Aircraft Aerostructures Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

The major players of aircraft aerostructures, SpiritAeroSystems maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. SpiritAeroSystems accounted for 11.46% of global aircraft aerostructures revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 3.62% and 3.19% including PremiumAerotech and GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries).

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aircraft Aerostructures market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Aircraft Aerostructures industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Aircraft Aerostructures YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 58890 million in 2019. The market size of Aircraft Aerostructures will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Aircraft Aerostructures market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and Brazil. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Spirit AeroSystems

Premium Aerotech

GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries)

Bombardier

Leonardo

Stelia Aerospace

Subaru Corporation

Collins Aerospace Systems

Korea Aerospace Industries

Safran

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

Irkut

Triumph Group

Saab

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

FACC

Ruag Group

Elbit Systems

COMAC

Breakdown Data by Type

Metal

Composite

Alloys

On the basis of product type, the metal materials segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for about 42% market share in 2018.

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Helicopter

General Aviation

Military Aircraft

UAV

In the applications, the narrow-body aircraft segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 33.05% in 2018. Followed by military aircraft, which accounted for 19.95%.