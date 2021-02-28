Anti-Viral Coatings Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global anti-viral coatings market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Anti-viral coatings contain agents that prevent microorganisms from growing on the surfaces of materials, and are increasingly being researched for potential use in clinics, industry and domestic environments. It is used in medical devices, constructions, and vehicles to help in preventing the microorganism growth on its surfaces. In hospitals, the use of smart anti-viral coatings is limited to surfaces, such as surgical tools, door knobs, windows, and others.

Anti-viral coatings have been proven to prolong the shelf-life of paint products. Their efficacy against virus and mold helps in minimizing the risk of premature product degradation. Anti-viral coatings are known to contain agents able to prevent the growth of microorganisms on the surfaces of materials and, although there is more research ongoing to assess how they could be used in public spaces, there are still major regulatory and technical challenges to be faced.

The anti-viral coatings market is segmented by type of coating, type of material, application, form and region. Based on type of coating, the market is categorized into high-performance coatings, nano coatings, and others. Depending on type of material, the market is further segmented into graphene, silver, silicon dioxide, copper, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into protective clothing, medical, air & water treatment, packaging, building & construction, and others. On basis of form, the market was classified into spray, powder, liquid, and others. Region-wise, anti-viral coatings market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the anti-viral coatings market are Arkema, Dais Corporation, Hydromer, Kobe Steel, Ltd., nano Care Deutschland AG, Nippon Paints, EnvisionSQ, Bio-Fence, Bio-Gate AG, and GrapheneCA. The players in the market have adopted several strategies to sustain the market competition.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of Coating

– High-Performance Coatings

– Nano Coatings

– Others

By Type of Material

– Graphene

– Silver

– Silicon Dioxide

– Copper

– Others

By Application

– Protective Clothing

– Medical

– Air & Water Treatment

– Packaging

– Building & Construction

– Others

By Form

– Spray

– Powder

– Liquid

– Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

o Arkema

o Dais Corporation

o Hydromer

o Kobe Steel, Ltd.

o nano Care Deutschland AG

o Nippon Paints

o EnvisionSQ

o Bio-Fence

o Bio-Gate AG

o GrapheneC