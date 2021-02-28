Asia-Pacific & Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Asia-Pacific & Middle East mobile phone accessories market was valued at 117.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $154.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid technological development of mobile phones in the twenty-first century has led to its adoption as a utility used for day-to-day tasks such as alarm, task reminders, remote controlling appliances, and others. The entertainment and media exploring functionalities such as large touch screens, speakers, easy control volume buttons, voice control intelligence, and other applications. As a result, smartphones have found replacement of laptops, cameras, wrist watches, and other electronics up to a considerable level.

Rise in demand for wireless accessories drives the growth of the mobile phone accessories market. This increase in demand is due to change in customer preferences to listen to music on portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Music is easily accessible through music streaming platforms, which include YouTube and SoundCloud. The demand for mobile phone accessories has increased due to an upsurge in disposable income and rise in the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. In addition, increase in internet penetration also boosts the online retailing platform.

Factors such as rise in demand for smart wireless accessories, emerging advancements in gaming accessories, and technological advancements in OTGs and wireless attachments drive the market growth in the region. However, increase in penetration of counterfeit products and trade war between nations hamper the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, strong distribution network and technological advancements in imaging and photographic accessories are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific & Middle East mobile phone accessories market is segmented into distribution channel and country). Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment is further divided into retail, traditional stores, hypermarkets, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macao, Thailand, Vietnam, the Middle East, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Asia-Pacific & Middle East mobile phone accessories market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific & Middle East mobile phone accessories market.

– The Asia-Pacific & Middle East mobile phone accessories market trend is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Asia-Pacific & Middle East Mobile Phone Accessories Market Key Segments

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Country

– Australia/New Zealand

– Indonesia

– Japan

– South Korea

– Malaysia

– Philippines

– Singapore

– Taiwan/Hong Kong/ Macao

– Thailand

– Vietnam

– Middle East

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

– Sony Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Apple Inc.

– Bose Corporation

– BYD Co. Ltd.

– Plantronics Inc.

– Energizer Holdings Inc.

– JVC Kenwood Corporation