Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Witness High Growth And Manufacturing Analysis By 2027| ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market are: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Fanuc Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market by Type Segments:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Other Systems

Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market by Application Segments:

Oil, Gas

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas,

1.1 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Overview,

1.1.1 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Product Scope,

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook,

1.2 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

1.3 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2015-2026),

1.4 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020),

1.5 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026),

1.6 Key Regions, Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.1 North America Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.2 Europe Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.4 Latin America Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026),

,

2 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Overview by Type,

2.1 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020),

2.3 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026),

2.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA),

2.5 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC),

2.6 Distributed Control Systems (DCS),

2.7 Manufacturing Execution System (MES),

2.8 Safety Instrumented System (SIS),

2.9 Other Systems,

,

3 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Overview by Application,

3.1 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

3.2 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020),

3.3 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026),

3.4 Oil,

3.5 Gas,

,

4 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Competition Analysis by Players,

4.1 Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Players (2015-2020),

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas as of 2019),

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market,

4.4 Global Top Players Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Headquarters and Area Served,

4.5 Key Players Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Product Solution and Service,

4.6 Competitive Status,

4.6.1 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Rate,

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans,

,

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data,

5.1 ABB Ltd.,

5.1.1 ABB Ltd. Profile,

5.1.2 ABB Ltd. Main Business,

5.1.3 ABB Ltd. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.1.4 ABB Ltd. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Developments,

5.2 Emerson Electric Co.,

5.2.1 Emerson Electric Co. Profile,

5.2.2 Emerson Electric Co. Main Business,

5.2.3 Emerson Electric Co. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.2.4 Emerson Electric Co. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.2.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments,

5.3 Endress+Hauser AG,

5.5.1 Endress+Hauser AG Profile,

5.3.2 Endress+Hauser AG Main Business,

5.3.3 Endress+Hauser AG Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.3.4 Endress+Hauser AG Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.3.5 Fanuc Corp. Recent Developments,

5.4 Fanuc Corp.,

5.4.1 Fanuc Corp. Profile,

5.4.2 Fanuc Corp. Main Business,

5.4.3 Fanuc Corp. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.4.4 Fanuc Corp. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.4.5 Fanuc Corp. Recent Developments,

5.5 General Electric Co.,

5.5.1 General Electric Co. Profile,

5.5.2 General Electric Co. Main Business,

5.5.3 General Electric Co. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.5.4 General Electric Co. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.5.5 General Electric Co. Recent Developments,

5.6 Hitachi, Ltd.,

5.6.1 Hitachi, Ltd. Profile,

5.6.2 Hitachi, Ltd. Main Business,

5.6.3 Hitachi, Ltd. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.6.4 Hitachi, Ltd. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.6.5 Hitachi, Ltd. Recent Developments,

5.7 Honeywell International Inc.,

5.7.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile,

5.7.2 Honeywell International Inc. Main Business,

5.7.3 Honeywell International Inc. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.7.4 Honeywell International Inc. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.7.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments,

5.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,

5.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Profile,

5.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Main Business,

5.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Recent Developments,

5.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.,

5.9.1 Rockwell Automation Inc. Profile,

5.9.2 Rockwell Automation Inc. Main Business,

5.9.3 Rockwell Automation Inc. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.9.4 Rockwell Automation Inc. Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.9.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. Recent Developments,

5.10 Schneider Electric SE,

5.10.1 Schneider Electric SE Profile,

5.10.2 Schneider Electric SE Main Business,

5.10.3 Schneider Electric SE Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.10.4 Schneider Electric SE Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.10.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Developments,

5.11 Siemens AG,

5.11.1 Siemens AG Profile,

5.11.2 Siemens AG Main Business,

5.11.3 Siemens AG Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.11.4 Siemens AG Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.11.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments,

5.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation,

5.12.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Profile,

5.12.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Main Business,

5.12.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Products, Services and Solutions,

5.12.4 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020),

5.12.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Recent Developments,

,

6 North America,

6.1 North America Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country,

6.2 United States,

6.3 Canada,

,

7 Europe,

7.1 Europe Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country,

7.2 Germany,

7.3 France,

7.4 U.K.,

7.5 Italy,

7.6 Russia,

7.7 Nordic,

7.8 Rest of Europe,

,

8 Asia-Pacific,

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region,

8.2 China,

8.3 Japan,

8.4 South Korea,

8.5 Southeast Asia,

8.6 India,

8.7 Australia,

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific,

,

9 Latin America,

9.1 Latin America Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country,

9.2 Mexico,

9.3 Brazil,

9.4 Rest of Latin America,

,

10 Middle East & Africa,

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country,

10.2 Turkey,

10.3 Saudi Arabia,

10.4 UAE,

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa,

,

11 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Dynamics,

11.1 Industry Trends,

11.2 Market Drivers,

11.3 Market Challenges,

11.4 Market Restraints,

,

12 Research Finding /Conclusion,

,

13 Methodology and Data Source,

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design,

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation,

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation,

13.2 Data Source,

13.2.1 Secondary Sources,

13.2.2 Primary Sources,

13.3 Disclaimer,

13.4 Author List

