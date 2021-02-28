COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Web and Application), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle and High Schools)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3441983

The COVID-19 impact on the Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market:

Committee for Children (US)

EVERFI (US)

Everyday Speech (US)

Peekapak (Canada)

Nearpod (US)

Evolutions Labs (US)

Rethink ED (US)

Hoonuit (US)

Illuminate Education(US)

The outbreak of COVID– 19 has slowed down business operations at various levels. In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, services such as consulting, integration and deployment, and training and support hold more than 30% of the overall market share. In consulting services, feasibility assessment, analysis, and advisory of appropriate SEL software are included.

SEL plays an integral part in education across developed and developing countries. Theyact as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children. Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia. The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 30%, APAC– 20%,and RoW– 10%

