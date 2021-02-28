Europe 5G Infrastructure Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Europe 5G infrastructure market was valued at $359.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42,705.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 85.1% from 2020 to 2027. Numerous factors make the 5G era distinctive. For instance, government institutions of the UK are continuously striving for the progress of 5G with new spectrum allocations and working on the infrastructural deployment. In addition, the UK is one of the leading countries in terms of consumer digital engagement and speed of adoption of new technologies.

The European Commission is implementing various strategies and undertaking regulatory measures and has also invested $16.64 billion during 2014-2020 to develop infrastructures for growing broadband services. Features such as well-connected cities, funding from private and public investors to develop networking infrastructures over European region promotes the growth and development of 5G technology. Therefore, the prevalence of the growing technology and increase in mobile broadband services in Europe act as a major driving factor for the growth of 5G infrastructure in the region

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services in Europe. However, problems pertaining to slow digitization process in Europe impede the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in the European region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, end use, and country Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network.

By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on end use, it is segregated into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, and rest of Europe.

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Key Segments

By Communication Infrastructure

– Small Cell

o Indoor

o Outdoor

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network

o Massive MIMO

o mmWave Equipment

o Fiber to Antenna

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

o Indoor DAS

o Outdoor DAS

By Network Technology

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Self-Organizing Network (SON)

By Chipset Type

– Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Technology Chips

– Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By End Use

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

By Country

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Norway

– Sweden

– Finland

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

– Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Intel Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Ericsson

– Nokia Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Vodafone PLC

– Orange Labs

– EE Ltd.

– NTT Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– ZTE Corporation

– Fujitsu Corporation

– CISCO

– Interdigital Communication

– Alcatel Lucent

– Siemens

– ATOS SE

– Orion Innovations