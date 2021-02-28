Europe Flatbread Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt and exists in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of various ready to eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food in online and offline platform helps in increasing the consumer base for the Europe flatbread market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1152

Increase in preference of consumer toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the Europe flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content, fat-free, and cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the Europe flatbread market.

The Europe flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and nature. By product type, the market is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa romana, pita, naan and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. By nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh and frozen.

The key players operating in the Europe flatbread industry includes ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA), Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Boboli Benelux B.V. (Boboli), BRIDOR SAS (Bridor), Chaucer Foods Ltd, Delifrance S A, Dutch Bakery B.V., Europizza srl, Signature Breads Inc., Specialty Breads Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Europe flatbread market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in the Europe region are mapped on the basis of their market share.

– Europe flatbread market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the Europe flatbread market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1152

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Focaccia

o Tortilla

o Pinsa Romana

o Pita

o Naan

o Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Food Service

o Retail

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty/Convenience Stores

Bakeries

Online

– By Nature

o Ambient

o Fresh

o Frozen

– By Country

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe