Facility Management Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global facility management services market was valued at $954,001.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422,586.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. Facility management services such as cleaning, security, catering, and others are used in commercial, industrial, and other sectors.

The global facility management services market experiences development due to several factors that include growth in the construction industry and increase in demand for outsourced integrated facility management services. Furthermore, a rise in awareness toward green building concepts is expected to drive the growth of the facility management services market. In addition, adoption in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data in facility management specifically in Europe and North America are anticipated to cater to the development of the facility management services market.

The major players are engaged in providing facility management services to temples, buildings, and industrial areas. For instance, BVG India Ltd in India deals with facility management services such as cleaning, security, and maintenance services. BVG India Ltd holds the responsibility of the maintenance of Somnath Temple in Gujarat. In addition, building safety regulations by the government and rise in environment-related concerns, increases the demand for cleaning services, gardening, and landscaping services, are expected to drive the growth of the global facility management services market.

An increase in the adoption of integrated facility management services and outsourcing facility management services, within small as well as large companies, is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the facility management services market. Further, increase in commercial construction activities along with government initiatives such as “National Infrastructure Program”, and “Nation Program on Strategies for Sustainable Smart Cities”, and others are anticipated to boost the growth of the facility management services market. However, a shortage of skilled workforce and lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team is expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological improvements such use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increase in government investment in building infrastructure sectors and technological advancement are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the facility management services market.

The global facility management services market is segmented on the basis of service type, type, end user, and region. Based on service type, the market is divided into property, cleaning, security, catering, and others. Based on service type, property was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2019.

Based on type, the market is divided into outsourced and in-house. On the basis of type, the in-house segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 and outsourced segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Based on end user, the market is divided into commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, industrial, and others. By end user, the commercial segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Region wise, the global facility management services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for over 38.2% share of the global facility management services market in 2019.

Key companies profiled in the report include Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., BVG India Ltd , CBRE Group, Inc. EMCOR Group, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd, Sodexo, Inc., Spotless Group Holdings Limited, and Tenon Group.

