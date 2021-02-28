Functional Drink Packaging Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | Alcoa Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso Oyj

“

The report titled Global Functional Drink Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Functional Drink Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Functional Drink Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Functional Drink Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Functional Drink Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Functional Drink Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Functional Drink Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Functional Drink Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Functional Drink Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Functional Drink Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Functional Drink Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Functional Drink Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alcoa Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso Oyj, Scholle IPN, Amcor Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc, Crown Holdings Inc, Ardagh Group Inc, Graham Packaging Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc, Ball Corporation, Allied Glass Containers, CANPACK Group, CKS Packaging, Inc, AptarGroup Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paperboard



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy Beverages

Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Sports Beverages

Prebiotic and Probiotic Drinks

Others



The Functional Drink Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Functional Drink Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Functional Drink Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Drink Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Functional Drink Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Drink Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Drink Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Drink Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Functional Drink Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Functional Drink Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Functional Drink Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Paperboard

1.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Drink Packaging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Drink Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Drink Packaging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Drink Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Drink Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Drink Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Drink Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Functional Drink Packaging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Drink Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Drink Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Functional Drink Packaging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Functional Drink Packaging by Application

4.1 Functional Drink Packaging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Energy Beverages

4.1.2 Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices

4.1.3 Sports Beverages

4.1.4 Prebiotic and Probiotic Drinks

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Functional Drink Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Functional Drink Packaging by Country

5.1 North America Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Functional Drink Packaging by Country

6.1 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging by Country

8.1 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Drink Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Drink Packaging Business

10.1 Alcoa Corporation

10.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alcoa Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Alcoa Corporation Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Alcoa Corporation Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Alcoa Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Tetra Laval International S.A.

10.2.1 Tetra Laval International S.A. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tetra Laval International S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tetra Laval International S.A. Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Alcoa Corporation Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Tetra Laval International S.A. Recent Development

10.3 Stora Enso Oyj

10.3.1 Stora Enso Oyj Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stora Enso Oyj Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Stora Enso Oyj Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Stora Enso Oyj Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Stora Enso Oyj Recent Development

10.4 Scholle IPN

10.4.1 Scholle IPN Corporation Information

10.4.2 Scholle IPN Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Scholle IPN Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Scholle IPN Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Scholle IPN Recent Development

10.5 Amcor Limited

10.5.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Amcor Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Amcor Limited Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Amcor Limited Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Amcor Limited Recent Development

10.6 Saint-Gobain S.A

10.6.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

10.6.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

10.7 Sonoco Products Company

10.7.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sonoco Products Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sonoco Products Company Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sonoco Products Company Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

10.8 Mondi plc

10.8.1 Mondi plc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mondi plc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mondi plc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mondi plc Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Mondi plc Recent Development

10.9 Crown Holdings Inc

10.9.1 Crown Holdings Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Crown Holdings Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Crown Holdings Inc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Crown Holdings Inc Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Crown Holdings Inc Recent Development

10.10 Ardagh Group Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Drink Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ardagh Group Inc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ardagh Group Inc Recent Development

10.11 Graham Packaging Company

10.11.1 Graham Packaging Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 Graham Packaging Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Graham Packaging Company Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Graham Packaging Company Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Graham Packaging Company Recent Development

10.12 Owens-Illinois, Inc

10.12.1 Owens-Illinois, Inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Owens-Illinois, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Owens-Illinois, Inc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Owens-Illinois, Inc Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Owens-Illinois, Inc Recent Development

10.13 Ball Corporation

10.13.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ball Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ball Corporation Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ball Corporation Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Allied Glass Containers

10.14.1 Allied Glass Containers Corporation Information

10.14.2 Allied Glass Containers Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Allied Glass Containers Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Allied Glass Containers Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 Allied Glass Containers Recent Development

10.15 CANPACK Group

10.15.1 CANPACK Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 CANPACK Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CANPACK Group Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CANPACK Group Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 CANPACK Group Recent Development

10.16 CKS Packaging, Inc

10.16.1 CKS Packaging, Inc Corporation Information

10.16.2 CKS Packaging, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CKS Packaging, Inc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CKS Packaging, Inc Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 CKS Packaging, Inc Recent Development

10.17 AptarGroup Inc

10.17.1 AptarGroup Inc Corporation Information

10.17.2 AptarGroup Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 AptarGroup Inc Functional Drink Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 AptarGroup Inc Functional Drink Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 AptarGroup Inc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Drink Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Drink Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Functional Drink Packaging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Functional Drink Packaging Distributors

12.3 Functional Drink Packaging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

