Global Active Optical Cable Market: Valued US$ 1840.6 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable’s performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission. Global active optical cables Application segment consists of Data Center, Consumer Electronics, High-performance Computing(HPC), Digital Signage and Others. The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market. Data Center was estimated to account for a sales share of 43.52% in 2020. This report focuses on the active optical cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. As the largest consumer country, USA consumed 1524.3 K Units of active optical cables in 2019, accounting for 31.19% of the global total. China is the second important consumer country, with consumption accounting for 12.16% of the global in 2019. The Key players operating into Global active optical cables Market are II-VI (Finisar), Siemon, Broadcom, Mellanox Technologies and Amphenol ICC, etc. II-VI (Finisar) and Siemon are the two players with the largest sales share, occupying 11.23% and 10.38% of the market share in 2019, respectively. The global Active Optical Cable market size is projected to reach US$ 8262 million by 2027, from US$ 1840.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2794374/global-active-optical-cable-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Active Optical Cable production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Active Optical Cable by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Active Optical Cable market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Active Optical Cable market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Active Optical Cable market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Active Optical Cable markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Active Optical Cable market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Active Optical Cable market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Active Optical Cable market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Active Optical Cable market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, II-VI (Finisar), Siemon, Broadcom, Mellanox Technologies, Amphenol ICC, Molex, Optomind, Fiberon Technologies, Leoni, Hitachi Cable, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Shenzhen Gigalight, Sopto, EverPro Technologies

Market Segment by Type

, InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, DisplayPort, Others Market Segment by Application

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2794374/global-active-optical-cable-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Active Optical Cable Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Optical Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 InfiniBand

1.2.3 Ethernet

1.2.4 HDMI

1.2.5 USB

1.2.6 DisplayPort

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Optical Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Data Center

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 High-performance Computing(HPC)

1.3.5 Digital Signage

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Active Optical Cable Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Active Optical Cable Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Active Optical Cable Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Active Optical Cable Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Active Optical Cable Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Active Optical Cable Industry Trends

2.4.2 Active Optical Cable Market Drivers

2.4.3 Active Optical Cable Market Challenges

2.4.4 Active Optical Cable Market Restraints 3 Global Active Optical Cable Sales

3.1 Global Active Optical Cable Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Active Optical Cable Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Active Optical Cable Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Active Optical Cable Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Active Optical Cable Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Active Optical Cable Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Optical Cable Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Active Optical Cable Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Active Optical Cable Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Optical Cable Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Active Optical Cable Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Active Optical Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Active Optical Cable Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Active Optical Cable Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Active Optical Cable Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Active Optical Cable Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Active Optical Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Active Optical Cable Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Active Optical Cable Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Active Optical Cable Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Active Optical Cable Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Active Optical Cable Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Active Optical Cable Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Active Optical Cable Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Active Optical Cable Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Active Optical Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Active Optical Cable Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Active Optical Cable Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Active Optical Cable Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Active Optical Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Active Optical Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Active Optical Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Active Optical Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Active Optical Cable Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Active Optical Cable Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Active Optical Cable Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Active Optical Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Active Optical Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Active Optical Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Active Optical Cable Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Active Optical Cable Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Active Optical Cable Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Active Optical Cable Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Active Optical Cable Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Active Optical Cable Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Active Optical Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Active Optical Cable Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Active Optical Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Active Optical Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Active Optical Cable Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Active Optical Cable Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Active Optical Cable Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Active Optical Cable Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Active Optical Cable Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Active Optical Cable Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 II-VI (Finisar)

12.1.1 II-VI (Finisar) Corporation Information

12.1.2 II-VI (Finisar) Overview

12.1.3 II-VI (Finisar) Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 II-VI (Finisar) Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.1.5 II-VI (Finisar) Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 II-VI (Finisar) Recent Developments

12.2 Siemon

12.2.1 Siemon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemon Overview

12.2.3 Siemon Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemon Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemon Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemon Recent Developments

12.3 Broadcom

12.3.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Broadcom Overview

12.3.3 Broadcom Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Broadcom Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.3.5 Broadcom Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Broadcom Recent Developments

12.4 Mellanox Technologies

12.4.1 Mellanox Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mellanox Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Mellanox Technologies Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mellanox Technologies Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.4.5 Mellanox Technologies Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mellanox Technologies Recent Developments

12.5 Amphenol ICC

12.5.1 Amphenol ICC Corporation Information

12.5.2 Amphenol ICC Overview

12.5.3 Amphenol ICC Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Amphenol ICC Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.5.5 Amphenol ICC Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Amphenol ICC Recent Developments

12.6 Molex

12.6.1 Molex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Molex Overview

12.6.3 Molex Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Molex Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.6.5 Molex Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Molex Recent Developments

12.7 Optomind

12.7.1 Optomind Corporation Information

12.7.2 Optomind Overview

12.7.3 Optomind Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Optomind Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.7.5 Optomind Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Optomind Recent Developments

12.8 Fiberon Technologies

12.8.1 Fiberon Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fiberon Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Fiberon Technologies Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fiberon Technologies Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.8.5 Fiberon Technologies Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Fiberon Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 Leoni

12.9.1 Leoni Corporation Information

12.9.2 Leoni Overview

12.9.3 Leoni Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Leoni Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.9.5 Leoni Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Leoni Recent Developments

12.10 Hitachi Cable

12.10.1 Hitachi Cable Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hitachi Cable Overview

12.10.3 Hitachi Cable Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hitachi Cable Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.10.5 Hitachi Cable Active Optical Cable SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hitachi Cable Recent Developments

12.11 Fujikura

12.11.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fujikura Overview

12.11.3 Fujikura Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fujikura Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.11.5 Fujikura Recent Developments

12.12 Sumitomo Electric

12.12.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview

12.12.3 Sumitomo Electric Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sumitomo Electric Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.12.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Developments

12.13 Shenzhen Gigalight

12.13.1 Shenzhen Gigalight Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shenzhen Gigalight Overview

12.13.3 Shenzhen Gigalight Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shenzhen Gigalight Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.13.5 Shenzhen Gigalight Recent Developments

12.14 Sopto

12.14.1 Sopto Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sopto Overview

12.14.3 Sopto Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sopto Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.14.5 Sopto Recent Developments

12.15 EverPro Technologies

12.15.1 EverPro Technologies Corporation Information

12.15.2 EverPro Technologies Overview

12.15.3 EverPro Technologies Active Optical Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 EverPro Technologies Active Optical Cable Products and Services

12.15.5 EverPro Technologies Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Active Optical Cable Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Active Optical Cable Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Active Optical Cable Production Mode & Process

13.4 Active Optical Cable Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Active Optical Cable Sales Channels

13.4.2 Active Optical Cable Distributors

13.5 Active Optical Cable Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Active Optical Cable market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Active Optical Cable market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Active Optical Cable markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Active Optical Cable market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Active Optical Cable market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Active Optical Cable market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/793d1af066bde390783c166083a67a26,0,1,global-active-optical-cable-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.