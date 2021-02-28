Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Will be US$ 2252.9 Million in 2027 with CAGR 27.7 % – QYResearch Report

This report studies the Battery Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market, from angles of company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. In this report, Battery Energy Storage Systems (ESS) mainly focuses on the electric ESS, instead of the mechanical ESS, thermo-dynamic ESS. Energy storage systems are the set of methods and technologies used to store various forms of energy. Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery. For the major players of Battery Energy Storage System (ESS), Samsung SDI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi and Kokam. The Top 5 players accounted for about 51% of the Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) revenue market share in 2019. North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan are the main production areas. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with nearly 38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe and North America with 30% and 19% respectively. The type of Lithium Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) including Lithium, Lead Acid, NaS and others. Lithium Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share with around 89% in 2019. In the applications, there are Residential and Utility & Commercial. Residential segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of about 58% in 2019. The global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market size is projected to reach US$ 12470 million by 2027, from US$ 2252.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi, Kokam, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus Power, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft, Lockheed Martin Energy, Eos Energy Storage, Con Edison Solutions

Market Segment by Type

, Lithium, Lead Acid, NaS, Others Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lithium

1.2.3 Lead Acid

1.2.4 NaS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Utility & Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Industry Trends

2.4.2 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Drivers

2.4.3 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Challenges

2.4.4 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Restraints 3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales

3.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung SDI

12.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung SDI Overview

12.1.3 Samsung SDI Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung SDI Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.1.5 Samsung SDI Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.2.5 LG Chem Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.3 Fluence

12.3.1 Fluence Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fluence Overview

12.3.3 Fluence Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fluence Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.3.5 Fluence Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Fluence Recent Developments

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.4.5 Hitachi Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.5 Kokam

12.5.1 Kokam Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kokam Overview

12.5.3 Kokam Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kokam Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.5.5 Kokam Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kokam Recent Developments

12.6 LSIS

12.6.1 LSIS Corporation Information

12.6.2 LSIS Overview

12.6.3 LSIS Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LSIS Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.6.5 LSIS Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 LSIS Recent Developments

12.7 SMA Solar Technology

12.7.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 SMA Solar Technology Overview

12.7.3 SMA Solar Technology Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SMA Solar Technology Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.7.5 SMA Solar Technology Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SMA Solar Technology Recent Developments

12.8 NGK

12.8.1 NGK Corporation Information

12.8.2 NGK Overview

12.8.3 NGK Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NGK Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.8.5 NGK Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 NGK Recent Developments

12.9 General Electric

12.9.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.9.2 General Electric Overview

12.9.3 General Electric Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 General Electric Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.9.5 General Electric Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 General Electric Recent Developments

12.10 Primus Power

12.10.1 Primus Power Corporation Information

12.10.2 Primus Power Overview

12.10.3 Primus Power Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Primus Power Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.10.5 Primus Power Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Primus Power Recent Developments

12.11 Panasonic

12.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Panasonic Overview

12.11.3 Panasonic Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Panasonic Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.11.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.12 BYD

12.12.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.12.2 BYD Overview

12.12.3 BYD Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BYD Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.12.5 BYD Recent Developments

12.13 Younicos

12.13.1 Younicos Corporation Information

12.13.2 Younicos Overview

12.13.3 Younicos Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Younicos Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.13.5 Younicos Recent Developments

12.14 ABB

12.14.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.14.2 ABB Overview

12.14.3 ABB Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ABB Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.14.5 ABB Recent Developments

12.15 Saft

12.15.1 Saft Corporation Information

12.15.2 Saft Overview

12.15.3 Saft Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Saft Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.15.5 Saft Recent Developments

12.16 Lockheed Martin Energy

12.16.1 Lockheed Martin Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lockheed Martin Energy Overview

12.16.3 Lockheed Martin Energy Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lockheed Martin Energy Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.16.5 Lockheed Martin Energy Recent Developments

12.17 Eos Energy Storage

12.17.1 Eos Energy Storage Corporation Information

12.17.2 Eos Energy Storage Overview

12.17.3 Eos Energy Storage Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Eos Energy Storage Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.17.5 Eos Energy Storage Recent Developments

12.18 Con Edison Solutions

12.18.1 Con Edison Solutions Corporation Information

12.18.2 Con Edison Solutions Overview

12.18.3 Con Edison Solutions Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Con Edison Solutions Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Products and Services

12.18.5 Con Edison Solutions Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Production Mode & Process

13.4 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Sales Channels

13.4.2 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Distributors

13.5 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

