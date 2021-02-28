Global Battery Separator Market Will Witness Growth with CAGR of 12.7% – QYResearch Report

A battery separator is a polymeric membrane placed between the positively charged anode and negatively charged cathode to prevent an electrical short circuit. On the basis of product type, Polymer represent the largest share of the worldwide Battery Separator market, with 82% share. In the applications, LiB Battery segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 88% share of global market. China holds the major share in the market, with a share of 45%. The global Battery Separator market size is projected to reach US$ 18940 million by 2027, from US$ 8218.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Battery Separator production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Battery Separator by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Battery Separator market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Battery Separator market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Battery Separator market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Battery Separator markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Battery Separator market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Battery Separator market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Battery Separator market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Battery Separator market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Celgard, Microporous, Dreamweaver, Entek, Evonik, SK Innovation, Toray, Asahi Kasei, UBE Industries, Sumitomo Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Teijin, Nippon Shokubai, W-SCOPE, Semcorp, Senior Technology Material, Jinhui Hi-Tech, Zhongke Science & Technology, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Sinoma Science & Technology, ZIMT, Tianfeng Material, DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group), Newmi-Tech, Hongtu LIBS Tech, Gellec, Zhenghua Separator, Huiqiang New Energy

Market Segment by Type

, Polymer, Ceramics, Others Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Battery Separator Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Separator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polymer

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Battery Separator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 LiB Battery

1.3.3 Lead-Acid Battery

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Battery Separator Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Battery Separator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Battery Separator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Battery Separator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Battery Separator Industry Trends

2.4.2 Battery Separator Market Drivers

2.4.3 Battery Separator Market Challenges

2.4.4 Battery Separator Market Restraints 3 Global Battery Separator Sales

3.1 Global Battery Separator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Battery Separator Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Battery Separator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Separator Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Separator Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Battery Separator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Battery Separator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Battery Separator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Battery Separator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Battery Separator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Battery Separator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Battery Separator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Battery Separator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Battery Separator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Battery Separator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Battery Separator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Battery Separator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Battery Separator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Battery Separator Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Battery Separator Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Battery Separator Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Battery Separator Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Battery Separator Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Battery Separator Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Battery Separator Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Battery Separator Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Battery Separator Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Battery Separator Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Celgard

12.1.1 Celgard Corporation Information

12.1.2 Celgard Overview

12.1.3 Celgard Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Celgard Battery Separator Products and Services

12.1.5 Celgard Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Celgard Recent Developments

12.2 Microporous

12.2.1 Microporous Corporation Information

12.2.2 Microporous Overview

12.2.3 Microporous Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Microporous Battery Separator Products and Services

12.2.5 Microporous Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Microporous Recent Developments

12.3 Dreamweaver

12.3.1 Dreamweaver Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dreamweaver Overview

12.3.3 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Products and Services

12.3.5 Dreamweaver Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Dreamweaver Recent Developments

12.4 Entek

12.4.1 Entek Corporation Information

12.4.2 Entek Overview

12.4.3 Entek Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Entek Battery Separator Products and Services

12.4.5 Entek Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Entek Recent Developments

12.5 Evonik

12.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evonik Battery Separator Products and Services

12.5.5 Evonik Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.6 SK Innovation

12.6.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

12.6.2 SK Innovation Overview

12.6.3 SK Innovation Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SK Innovation Battery Separator Products and Services

12.6.5 SK Innovation Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SK Innovation Recent Developments

12.7 Toray

12.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toray Overview

12.7.3 Toray Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toray Battery Separator Products and Services

12.7.5 Toray Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.8 Asahi Kasei

12.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.8.3 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Products and Services

12.8.5 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.9 UBE Industries

12.9.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 UBE Industries Overview

12.9.3 UBE Industries Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UBE Industries Battery Separator Products and Services

12.9.5 UBE Industries Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 UBE Industries Recent Developments

12.10 Sumitomo Chem

12.10.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Chem Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Products and Services

12.10.5 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sumitomo Chem Recent Developments

12.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Products and Services

12.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Teijin

12.12.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Teijin Overview

12.12.3 Teijin Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Teijin Battery Separator Products and Services

12.12.5 Teijin Recent Developments

12.13 Nippon Shokubai

12.13.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview

12.13.3 Nippon Shokubai Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nippon Shokubai Battery Separator Products and Services

12.13.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments

12.14 W-SCOPE

12.14.1 W-SCOPE Corporation Information

12.14.2 W-SCOPE Overview

12.14.3 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Products and Services

12.14.5 W-SCOPE Recent Developments

12.15 Semcorp

12.15.1 Semcorp Corporation Information

12.15.2 Semcorp Overview

12.15.3 Semcorp Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Semcorp Battery Separator Products and Services

12.15.5 Semcorp Recent Developments

12.16 Senior Technology Material

12.16.1 Senior Technology Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Senior Technology Material Overview

12.16.3 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Products and Services

12.16.5 Senior Technology Material Recent Developments

12.17 Jinhui Hi-Tech

12.17.1 Jinhui Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jinhui Hi-Tech Overview

12.17.3 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Products and Services

12.17.5 Jinhui Hi-Tech Recent Developments

12.18 Zhongke Science & Technology

12.18.1 Zhongke Science & Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhongke Science & Technology Overview

12.18.3 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Products and Services

12.18.5 Zhongke Science & Technology Recent Developments

12.19 Cangzhou Mingzhu

12.19.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Overview

12.19.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Products and Services

12.19.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Developments

12.20 Sinoma Science & Technology

12.20.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinoma Science & Technology Overview

12.20.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Products and Services

12.20.5 Sinoma Science & Technology Recent Developments

12.21 ZIMT

12.21.1 ZIMT Corporation Information

12.21.2 ZIMT Overview

12.21.3 ZIMT Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ZIMT Battery Separator Products and Services

12.21.5 ZIMT Recent Developments

12.22 Tianfeng Material

12.22.1 Tianfeng Material Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tianfeng Material Overview

12.22.3 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Products and Services

12.22.5 Tianfeng Material Recent Developments

12.23 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group)

12.23.1 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Corporation Information

12.23.2 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Overview

12.23.3 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Products and Services

12.23.5 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Recent Developments

12.24 Newmi-Tech

12.24.1 Newmi-Tech Corporation Information

12.24.2 Newmi-Tech Overview

12.24.3 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Products and Services

12.24.5 Newmi-Tech Recent Developments

12.25 Hongtu LIBS Tech

12.25.1 Hongtu LIBS Tech Corporation Information

12.25.2 Hongtu LIBS Tech Overview

12.25.3 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Products and Services

12.25.5 Hongtu LIBS Tech Recent Developments

12.26 Gellec

12.26.1 Gellec Corporation Information

12.26.2 Gellec Overview

12.26.3 Gellec Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Gellec Battery Separator Products and Services

12.26.5 Gellec Recent Developments

12.27 Zhenghua Separator

12.27.1 Zhenghua Separator Corporation Information

12.27.2 Zhenghua Separator Overview

12.27.3 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Products and Services

12.27.5 Zhenghua Separator Recent Developments

12.28 Huiqiang New Energy

12.28.1 Huiqiang New Energy Corporation Information

12.28.2 Huiqiang New Energy Overview

12.28.3 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Products and Services

12.28.5 Huiqiang New Energy Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Battery Separator Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Battery Separator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Battery Separator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Battery Separator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Battery Separator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Battery Separator Distributors

13.5 Battery Separator Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

