Global Biomass Power Generation Market Estimated to Grow with 6.3% – QYResearch Report

Biomass contains wastes, residues and by products from woods, agriculture industries as well as biodegradable organic fractions of municipal & industrial wastes. Biomass also refers to waste from food processing industries, urban and industrial residues, agriculture and wood wastes, wood, sawdust, short rotation woody crops and a host of other materials. It is used as a source of energy input for the electricity generation, provision of heat and as a fuel in the transportation sector. Biomass is an environment-friendly, carbon-neutral and sustainable source of power generation with an important potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB are large companies in the biomass power generation market. In 2019, Drax Group is the largest company, making up 4.06% market share in terms of revenue. The market is really fragmented. The global Biomass Power Generation market size is projected to reach US$ 63520 million by 2027, from US$ 41440 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Biomass Power Generation production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Biomass Power Generation by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Biomass Power Generation market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Biomass Power Generation market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Biomass Power Generation market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Biomass Power Generation markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Biomass Power Generation market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Biomass Power Generation market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

Leading Players

following manufacturers

, Drax Group, DONG Energy A/S, Enel, Engie, EPH, EDF, RWE, Iberdralo, CEZ, Babcock & Wilcox, Ameresco, Inc, John Wood Group, Vattenfall AB

Market Segment by Type

Solid Biofuels, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Others, There are three main sources for the biomass power generation, which are solid biofuels, biogas and municipal waste, and the proportion is 59.53%, 25.60% and 12.05% respectively in 2019.

