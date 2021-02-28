Global Capacitor Banks Market Valued US$ 3033.1 Million $ with CAGR of 3.5 % – QYResearch Report

A capacitor bank is merely a grouping of several capacitors of the same rating. Capacitor banks may be connected in series or parallel, depending upon the desired rating. As with an individual capacitor, banks of capacitors are used to store electrical energy and condition the flow of that energy. Increasing the number of capacitors in a bank will increase the capacity of energy that can be stored on a single device. In this report, it can be divided into two types LV & MV capacitor banks (less than 35 KV) and HV capacitor banks (above 35 KV). According to regions, North America dominated the entire market of the capacitor banks with about 31% of the global market share in 2019.Following North America, Europe made up about 28% of the market share. Between the two types of capacitor banks, the LV & MV capacitor banks held more market share with around 57% in 2019. The global Capacitor Banks market size is projected to reach US$ 3847.8 million by 2027, from US$ 3033.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Capacitor Banks production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Capacitor Banks by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Capacitor Banks market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Capacitor Banks market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Capacitor Banks market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Capacitor Banks markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Capacitor Banks market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the Capacitor Banks market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India and South Korea Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Capacitor Banks market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Capacitor Banks market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, GE, Siemens Energy, Sieyuan, Chint Group, Arteche, SAMWHA, Alpes Technologies, Herong Electric, Shreem Electric, Bree, CIRCUTOR, Sun.King Technology
Market Segment by Type
, LV & MV Capacitor Banks, HV Capacitor Banks Market Segment by Application
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Capacitor Banks Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 LV & MV Capacitor Banks
1.2.3 HV Capacitor Banks
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Capacitor Banks Industry Trends
2.4.2 Capacitor Banks Market Drivers
2.4.3 Capacitor Banks Market Challenges
2.4.4 Capacitor Banks Market Restraints 3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales
3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Capacitor Banks Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Capacitor Banks Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Capacitor Banks Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Capacitor Banks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Overview
12.1.3 ABB Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.1.5 ABB Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments
12.2 Schneider Electric
12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview
12.2.3 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.2.5 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments
12.3 Eaton
12.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.3.2 Eaton Overview
12.3.3 Eaton Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Eaton Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.3.5 Eaton Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Eaton Recent Developments
12.4 GE
12.4.1 GE Corporation Information
12.4.2 GE Overview
12.4.3 GE Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 GE Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.4.5 GE Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 GE Recent Developments
12.5 Siemens Energy
12.5.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information
12.5.2 Siemens Energy Overview
12.5.3 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.5.5 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Siemens Energy Recent Developments
12.6 Sieyuan
12.6.1 Sieyuan Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sieyuan Overview
12.6.3 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.6.5 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Sieyuan Recent Developments
12.7 Chint Group
12.7.1 Chint Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chint Group Overview
12.7.3 Chint Group Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Chint Group Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.7.5 Chint Group Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Chint Group Recent Developments
12.8 Arteche
12.8.1 Arteche Corporation Information
12.8.2 Arteche Overview
12.8.3 Arteche Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Arteche Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.8.5 Arteche Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Arteche Recent Developments
12.9 SAMWHA
12.9.1 SAMWHA Corporation Information
12.9.2 SAMWHA Overview
12.9.3 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.9.5 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 SAMWHA Recent Developments
12.10 Alpes Technologies
12.10.1 Alpes Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Alpes Technologies Overview
12.10.3 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.10.5 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Alpes Technologies Recent Developments
12.11 Herong Electric
12.11.1 Herong Electric Corporation Information
12.11.2 Herong Electric Overview
12.11.3 Herong Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Herong Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.11.5 Herong Electric Recent Developments
12.12 Shreem Electric
12.12.1 Shreem Electric Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shreem Electric Overview
12.12.3 Shreem Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shreem Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.12.5 Shreem Electric Recent Developments
12.13 Bree
12.13.1 Bree Corporation Information
12.13.2 Bree Overview
12.13.3 Bree Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Bree Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.13.5 Bree Recent Developments
12.14 CIRCUTOR
12.14.1 CIRCUTOR Corporation Information
12.14.2 CIRCUTOR Overview
12.14.3 CIRCUTOR Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CIRCUTOR Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.14.5 CIRCUTOR Recent Developments
12.15 Sun.King Technology
12.15.1 Sun.King Technology Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sun.King Technology Overview
12.15.3 Sun.King Technology Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sun.King Technology Capacitor Banks Products and Services
12.15.5 Sun.King Technology Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Capacitor Banks Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Capacitor Banks Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Capacitor Banks Production Mode & Process
13.4 Capacitor Banks Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Capacitor Banks Sales Channels
13.4.2 Capacitor Banks Distributors
13.5 Capacitor Banks Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
