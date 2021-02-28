Global Capacitor Banks Market Valued US$ 3033.1 Million $ with CAGR of 3.5 % – QYResearch Report

A capacitor bank is merely a grouping of several capacitors of the same rating. Capacitor banks may be connected in series or parallel, depending upon the desired rating. As with an individual capacitor, banks of capacitors are used to store electrical energy and condition the flow of that energy. Increasing the number of capacitors in a bank will increase the capacity of energy that can be stored on a single device. In this report, it can be divided into two types LV & MV capacitor banks (less than 35 KV) and HV capacitor banks (above 35 KV). According to regions, North America dominated the entire market of the capacitor banks with about 31% of the global market share in 2019.Following North America, Europe made up about 28% of the market share. Between the two types of capacitor banks, the LV & MV capacitor banks held more market share with around 57% in 2019. The global Capacitor Banks market size is projected to reach US$ 3847.8 million by 2027, from US$ 3033.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Capacitor Banks production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Capacitor Banks by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Capacitor Banks market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Capacitor Banks market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Capacitor Banks market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Capacitor Banks markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Capacitor Banks market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Capacitor Banks market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India and South Korea Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Capacitor Banks market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Capacitor Banks market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, GE, Siemens Energy, Sieyuan, Chint Group, Arteche, SAMWHA, Alpes Technologies, Herong Electric, Shreem Electric, Bree, CIRCUTOR, Sun.King Technology

Market Segment by Type

, LV & MV Capacitor Banks, HV Capacitor Banks Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Capacitor Banks Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LV & MV Capacitor Banks

1.2.3 HV Capacitor Banks

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Capacitor Banks Industry Trends

2.4.2 Capacitor Banks Market Drivers

2.4.3 Capacitor Banks Market Challenges

2.4.4 Capacitor Banks Market Restraints 3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales

3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Capacitor Banks Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Capacitor Banks Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Capacitor Banks Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Capacitor Banks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Capacitor Banks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Capacitor Banks Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Capacitor Banks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Capacitor Banks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Capacitor Banks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Capacitor Banks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Capacitor Banks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Capacitor Banks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Capacitor Banks Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Capacitor Banks Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Eaton

12.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eaton Overview

12.3.3 Eaton Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eaton Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.3.5 Eaton Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.4 GE

12.4.1 GE Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Overview

12.4.3 GE Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.4.5 GE Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GE Recent Developments

12.5 Siemens Energy

12.5.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siemens Energy Overview

12.5.3 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.5.5 Siemens Energy Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Siemens Energy Recent Developments

12.6 Sieyuan

12.6.1 Sieyuan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sieyuan Overview

12.6.3 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.6.5 Sieyuan Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sieyuan Recent Developments

12.7 Chint Group

12.7.1 Chint Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chint Group Overview

12.7.3 Chint Group Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chint Group Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.7.5 Chint Group Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Chint Group Recent Developments

12.8 Arteche

12.8.1 Arteche Corporation Information

12.8.2 Arteche Overview

12.8.3 Arteche Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Arteche Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.8.5 Arteche Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Arteche Recent Developments

12.9 SAMWHA

12.9.1 SAMWHA Corporation Information

12.9.2 SAMWHA Overview

12.9.3 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.9.5 SAMWHA Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 SAMWHA Recent Developments

12.10 Alpes Technologies

12.10.1 Alpes Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alpes Technologies Overview

12.10.3 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.10.5 Alpes Technologies Capacitor Banks SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Alpes Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 Herong Electric

12.11.1 Herong Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Herong Electric Overview

12.11.3 Herong Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Herong Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.11.5 Herong Electric Recent Developments

12.12 Shreem Electric

12.12.1 Shreem Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shreem Electric Overview

12.12.3 Shreem Electric Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shreem Electric Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.12.5 Shreem Electric Recent Developments

12.13 Bree

12.13.1 Bree Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bree Overview

12.13.3 Bree Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bree Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.13.5 Bree Recent Developments

12.14 CIRCUTOR

12.14.1 CIRCUTOR Corporation Information

12.14.2 CIRCUTOR Overview

12.14.3 CIRCUTOR Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CIRCUTOR Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.14.5 CIRCUTOR Recent Developments

12.15 Sun.King Technology

12.15.1 Sun.King Technology Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sun.King Technology Overview

12.15.3 Sun.King Technology Capacitor Banks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sun.King Technology Capacitor Banks Products and Services

12.15.5 Sun.King Technology Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Capacitor Banks Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Capacitor Banks Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Capacitor Banks Production Mode & Process

13.4 Capacitor Banks Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Capacitor Banks Sales Channels

13.4.2 Capacitor Banks Distributors

13.5 Capacitor Banks Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

