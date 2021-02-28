Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Valued US$ 46390 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

A solar cell or photovoltaic (PV) cell is a semiconductor device that converts light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect. The most common material in solar cell production is purified silicon that can be applied in different ways. A PV module is an assembly of photo-voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Photo-voltaic cells use sunlight as a source of energy and generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV Panel, and a system of Panels is an Array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment. In the global Crystalline Silicon PV market, China is the largest consumption area, accounting for about 33%, followed by Europe, accounting for about 20%. The main manufacturers are LONGi, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, and the top two manufacturers account for a total of about 23%. The global Crystalline Silicon PV market size is projected to reach US$ 105540 million by 2027, from US$ 46390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2793388/global-crystalline-silicon-pv-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Crystalline Silicon PV production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Crystalline Silicon PV by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Crystalline Silicon PV market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Crystalline Silicon PV markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Crystalline Silicon PV market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, LONGi, JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Risen Energy, Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells), Suntech, GCL System, Talesun Solar, EGing PV, Seraphim, Chint Electrics (Astronergy), Jolywood, SunPower (Maxeon), Solargiga, Jinergy, LG Business Solutions, HT-SAAE

Market Segment by Type

, Mono-Si Modules, Multi-Si Modules Market Segment by Application

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2793388/global-crystalline-silicon-pv-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Crystalline Silicon PV Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mono-Si Modules

1.2.3 Multi-Si Modules

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PV Power Station

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Crystalline Silicon PV Industry Trends

2.4.2 Crystalline Silicon PV Market Drivers

2.4.3 Crystalline Silicon PV Market Challenges

2.4.4 Crystalline Silicon PV Market Restraints 3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales

3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Crystalline Silicon PV Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Crystalline Silicon PV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Crystalline Silicon PV Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 LONGi

12.1.1 LONGi Corporation Information

12.1.2 LONGi Overview

12.1.3 LONGi Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LONGi Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.1.5 LONGi Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 LONGi Recent Developments

12.2 JinkoSolar

12.2.1 JinkoSolar Corporation Information

12.2.2 JinkoSolar Overview

12.2.3 JinkoSolar Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 JinkoSolar Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.2.5 JinkoSolar Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 JinkoSolar Recent Developments

12.3 Trina Solar

12.3.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trina Solar Overview

12.3.3 Trina Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trina Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.3.5 Trina Solar Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Trina Solar Recent Developments

12.4 JA Solar

12.4.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

12.4.2 JA Solar Overview

12.4.3 JA Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 JA Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.4.5 JA Solar Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 JA Solar Recent Developments

12.5 Canadian Solar

12.5.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Canadian Solar Overview

12.5.3 Canadian Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Canadian Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.5.5 Canadian Solar Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Canadian Solar Recent Developments

12.6 Risen Energy

12.6.1 Risen Energy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Risen Energy Overview

12.6.3 Risen Energy Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Risen Energy Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.6.5 Risen Energy Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Risen Energy Recent Developments

12.7 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells)

12.7.1 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Overview

12.7.3 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.7.5 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hanwha Solutions (Q-Cells) Recent Developments

12.8 Suntech

12.8.1 Suntech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Suntech Overview

12.8.3 Suntech Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Suntech Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.8.5 Suntech Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Suntech Recent Developments

12.9 GCL System

12.9.1 GCL System Corporation Information

12.9.2 GCL System Overview

12.9.3 GCL System Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GCL System Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.9.5 GCL System Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 GCL System Recent Developments

12.10 Talesun Solar

12.10.1 Talesun Solar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Talesun Solar Overview

12.10.3 Talesun Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Talesun Solar Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.10.5 Talesun Solar Crystalline Silicon PV SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Talesun Solar Recent Developments

12.11 EGing PV

12.11.1 EGing PV Corporation Information

12.11.2 EGing PV Overview

12.11.3 EGing PV Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 EGing PV Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.11.5 EGing PV Recent Developments

12.12 Seraphim

12.12.1 Seraphim Corporation Information

12.12.2 Seraphim Overview

12.12.3 Seraphim Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Seraphim Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.12.5 Seraphim Recent Developments

12.13 Chint Electrics (Astronergy)

12.13.1 Chint Electrics (Astronergy) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chint Electrics (Astronergy) Overview

12.13.3 Chint Electrics (Astronergy) Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chint Electrics (Astronergy) Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.13.5 Chint Electrics (Astronergy) Recent Developments

12.14 Jolywood

12.14.1 Jolywood Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jolywood Overview

12.14.3 Jolywood Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jolywood Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.14.5 Jolywood Recent Developments

12.15 SunPower (Maxeon)

12.15.1 SunPower (Maxeon) Corporation Information

12.15.2 SunPower (Maxeon) Overview

12.15.3 SunPower (Maxeon) Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SunPower (Maxeon) Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.15.5 SunPower (Maxeon) Recent Developments

12.16 Solargiga

12.16.1 Solargiga Corporation Information

12.16.2 Solargiga Overview

12.16.3 Solargiga Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Solargiga Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.16.5 Solargiga Recent Developments

12.17 Jinergy

12.17.1 Jinergy Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jinergy Overview

12.17.3 Jinergy Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jinergy Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.17.5 Jinergy Recent Developments

12.18 LG Business Solutions

12.18.1 LG Business Solutions Corporation Information

12.18.2 LG Business Solutions Overview

12.18.3 LG Business Solutions Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 LG Business Solutions Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.18.5 LG Business Solutions Recent Developments

12.19 HT-SAAE

12.19.1 HT-SAAE Corporation Information

12.19.2 HT-SAAE Overview

12.19.3 HT-SAAE Crystalline Silicon PV Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 HT-SAAE Crystalline Silicon PV Products and Services

12.19.5 HT-SAAE Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Crystalline Silicon PV Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Crystalline Silicon PV Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Crystalline Silicon PV Production Mode & Process

13.4 Crystalline Silicon PV Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Crystalline Silicon PV Sales Channels

13.4.2 Crystalline Silicon PV Distributors

13.5 Crystalline Silicon PV Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Crystalline Silicon PV market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Crystalline Silicon PV market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Crystalline Silicon PV markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Crystalline Silicon PV market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Crystalline Silicon PV market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Crystalline Silicon PV market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cd3cee721737eea09ebbf5c2a005981f,0,1,global-crystalline-silicon-pv-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.