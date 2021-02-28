All news News

Global Data Science Platform Industry Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Key Players, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Global Data Science Platform Industry Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Key Players, Product Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2025

The Data Science Platform Market research report provides informative data for evaluating various market phenomena, Sheds light on the various market opportunities, and also supports strategic and a calculated decision-making process. This report additionally recognizes that in this continually regularly switching condition a la mode showcase data is critical and fundamental to settle on different key choices which are a proportion of development and benefit.

Impact of COVID-19 Data Science Platform Market:

The industry is mainly driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory support from governments around the world. The current Data Science Platform market is mainly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Data Science Platform Market document looks into the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since December 2019, the COVID-19 contamination spread to nearly 180+ countries around the sector with the World Health Organization pronouncing it a popular well-being crisis. The worldwide consequences of the Covid contamination 2020 (COVID-19) are actually starting to be felt, and could basically have an effect on the Data Science Platform market in 2020. Most projects in China, the United States, Germany, and South Korea have been postponed. These companies are facing short-term operational problems due to supply chain constraints and the inaccessibility of factories due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic impact in China, Japan, and India, the spread of COVID-19 is expected to severely affect the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players Mentioned in the Data Science Platform Report:

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd
RapidMinerInc.
Domino Data LabInc.
Microsoft Corporation
Dataiku
GoogleInc.
TIBCO Software India Pvt. Ltd
AlteryxInc.
IBM Corporation
SAS InstituteInc.
WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd.
KNIME AG
AnacondaInc
ClouderaInc.
Teradata Corporatio

The report shares key insights on:

  • Current market size
  • Market forecast
  • Market opportunities
  • Key drivers and restraints
  • Regulatory scenario
  • Industry trend
  • New product approvals/launch
  • Promotion and marketing initiatives
  • Pricing analysis
  • Competitive landscape

In the end, It focuses on the various market trends and developments of the market as well as the materials and the ever-changing nature of the Data Science Platform Market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Table of Content

1 Data Science Platform Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Data Science Platform
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Data Science Platform industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Data Science Platf…

All news

