Global District Heating Pipe Market Will Reach to $ US$ 913.4 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

District heating (also known as heat networks or teleheating) is a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating. The heat is often obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps and central solar heating are also used, as well as heat waste from nuclear power electricity generation. District heating plants can provide higher efficiencies and better pollution control than localized boilers. Key players operating in the district heating pipeline network market include Logstor, REHAU, BRUGG, Isoplus, Perma Pipe, Georg Fischer, Uponor, Aquatherm, Thermaflex, CPV Ltd. These top ten players account for 60% of total market.China market is set to witness significant growth on account of growing funding toward commercial and residential establishments across the nation. Ongoing government initiatives to encourage deployment of energy-efficient systems will further propel the district heating pipeline network market. China is the largest production and consumption region with share over 41%. The global District Heating Pipe market size is projected to reach US$ 1951.7 million by 2027, from US$ 913.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the District Heating Pipe production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of District Heating Pipe by regions (countries) and by Application. The global District Heating Pipe market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global District Heating Pipe market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global District Heating Pipe market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level District Heating Pipe markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global District Heating Pipe market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the District Heating Pipe market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global District Heating Pipe market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global District Heating Pipe market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Logstor, REHAU, BRUGG, Isoplus, Perma Pipe, Georg Fischer, Uponor, Aquatherm, Thermaflex, CPV Ltd

Market Segment by Type

, Hot Water Heating Network, Steam Heating Network Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 District Heating Pipe Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hot Water Heating Network

1.2.3 Steam Heating Network

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Production by Region

2.3.1 Global District Heating Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global District Heating Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 District Heating Pipe Industry Trends

2.4.2 District Heating Pipe Market Drivers

2.4.3 District Heating Pipe Market Challenges

2.4.4 District Heating Pipe Market Restraints 3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales

3.1 Global District Heating Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top District Heating Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global District Heating Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top District Heating Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top District Heating Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by District Heating Pipe Sales in 2020

4.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top District Heating Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top District Heating Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by District Heating Pipe Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global District Heating Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global District Heating Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global District Heating Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global District Heating Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global District Heating Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Type

5.3.1 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global District Heating Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global District Heating Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global District Heating Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Application

6.3.1 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global District Heating Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America District Heating Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America District Heating Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America District Heating Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America District Heating Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America District Heating Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe District Heating Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe District Heating Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe District Heating Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe District Heating Pipe Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe District Heating Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe District Heating Pipe Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe District Heating Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe District Heating Pipe Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe District Heating Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe District Heating Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific District Heating Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America District Heating Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America District Heating Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America District Heating Pipe Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America District Heating Pipe Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America District Heating Pipe Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America District Heating Pipe Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America District Heating Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa District Heating Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Logstor

12.1.1 Logstor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Logstor Overview

12.1.3 Logstor District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Logstor District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.1.5 Logstor District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Logstor Recent Developments

12.2 REHAU

12.2.1 REHAU Corporation Information

12.2.2 REHAU Overview

12.2.3 REHAU District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 REHAU District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.2.5 REHAU District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 REHAU Recent Developments

12.3 BRUGG

12.3.1 BRUGG Corporation Information

12.3.2 BRUGG Overview

12.3.3 BRUGG District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BRUGG District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.3.5 BRUGG District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BRUGG Recent Developments

12.4 Isoplus

12.4.1 Isoplus Corporation Information

12.4.2 Isoplus Overview

12.4.3 Isoplus District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Isoplus District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.4.5 Isoplus District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Isoplus Recent Developments

12.5 Perma Pipe

12.5.1 Perma Pipe Corporation Information

12.5.2 Perma Pipe Overview

12.5.3 Perma Pipe District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Perma Pipe District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.5.5 Perma Pipe District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Perma Pipe Recent Developments

12.6 Georg Fischer

12.6.1 Georg Fischer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Georg Fischer Overview

12.6.3 Georg Fischer District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Georg Fischer District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.6.5 Georg Fischer District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Georg Fischer Recent Developments

12.7 Uponor

12.7.1 Uponor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Uponor Overview

12.7.3 Uponor District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Uponor District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.7.5 Uponor District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Uponor Recent Developments

12.8 Aquatherm

12.8.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aquatherm Overview

12.8.3 Aquatherm District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aquatherm District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.8.5 Aquatherm District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Aquatherm Recent Developments

12.9 Thermaflex

12.9.1 Thermaflex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Thermaflex Overview

12.9.3 Thermaflex District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Thermaflex District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.9.5 Thermaflex District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Thermaflex Recent Developments

12.10 CPV Ltd

12.10.1 CPV Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 CPV Ltd Overview

12.10.3 CPV Ltd District Heating Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CPV Ltd District Heating Pipe Products and Services

12.10.5 CPV Ltd District Heating Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 CPV Ltd Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 District Heating Pipe Value Chain Analysis

13.2 District Heating Pipe Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 District Heating Pipe Production Mode & Process

13.4 District Heating Pipe Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 District Heating Pipe Sales Channels

13.4.2 District Heating Pipe Distributors

13.5 District Heating Pipe Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

