Global Eco Cable Market: Valued US$ 1166.8 Million USD in 2027 – QYResearch Report

An eco-cable is an environmentally-benign electric wire/cable that uses environmentally-friendly materials and materials with a reduced environmental impact. It is also called an “EM electric wire/cable”. Eco-material cables, or eco-cables, are the next generation in control cabling. Poised to replace standard polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cables, eco-cables are becoming more and more popular due to the performance and environmental benefits they provide. The global Eco Cable market size is projected to reach US$ 1861.3 million by 2027, from US$ 1166.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Eco Cable production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Eco Cable by regions (countries) and by Application.



of the Eco Cable market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India



Fujikura, Hitachi, Furukawa Electric, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Alpha Wire, Oki Electric Cable, Kuramo Electric, Shikoku Cable, JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd

Market Segment by Type

Polyethylene Based, Polypropylene Based and Others

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Eco Cable Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene Based

1.2.3 Polypropylene Based and Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Petrochemicals

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Eco Cable Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Eco Cable Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Eco Cable Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Eco Cable Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Eco Cable Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Eco Cable Industry Trends

2.4.2 Eco Cable Market Drivers

2.4.3 Eco Cable Market Challenges

2.4.4 Eco Cable Market Restraints 3 Global Eco Cable Sales

3.1 Global Eco Cable Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Eco Cable Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Eco Cable Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Eco Cable Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Eco Cable Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Eco Cable Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Eco Cable Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Eco Cable Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco Cable Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Eco Cable Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Eco Cable Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Eco Cable Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Eco Cable Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Eco Cable Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Eco Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Eco Cable Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Eco Cable Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Eco Cable Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Eco Cable Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Eco Cable Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Eco Cable Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Eco Cable Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Eco Cable Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Eco Cable Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Eco Cable Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Eco Cable Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Eco Cable Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Eco Cable Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Eco Cable Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Eco Cable Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Eco Cable Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Eco Cable Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Eco Cable Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Eco Cable Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Eco Cable Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Eco Cable Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Eco Cable Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Eco Cable Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Eco Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Eco Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Eco Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Eco Cable Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Eco Cable Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Eco Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Eco Cable Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Eco Cable Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Eco Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Eco Cable Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Eco Cable Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Eco Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Eco Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Eco Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Eco Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Eco Cable Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Eco Cable Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Eco Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Eco Cable Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Eco Cable Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Eco Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Eco Cable Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Eco Cable Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Eco Cable Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Eco Cable Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Eco Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Eco Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Eco Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Eco Cable Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Eco Cable Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Eco Cable Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Eco Cable Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Eco Cable Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Eco Cable Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Eco Cable Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Eco Cable Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Eco Cable Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Eco Cable Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fujikura

12.1.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fujikura Overview

12.1.3 Fujikura Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fujikura Eco Cable Products and Services

12.1.5 Fujikura Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Fujikura Recent Developments

12.2 Hitachi

12.2.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hitachi Eco Cable Products and Services

12.2.5 Hitachi Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.3 Furukawa Electric

12.3.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Furukawa Electric Overview

12.3.3 Furukawa Electric Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Furukawa Electric Eco Cable Products and Services

12.3.5 Furukawa Electric Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments

12.4 Nexans

12.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nexans Overview

12.4.3 Nexans Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nexans Eco Cable Products and Services

12.4.5 Nexans Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nexans Recent Developments

12.5 Prysmian Group

12.5.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Prysmian Group Overview

12.5.3 Prysmian Group Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Prysmian Group Eco Cable Products and Services

12.5.5 Prysmian Group Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Prysmian Group Recent Developments

12.6 Alpha Wire

12.6.1 Alpha Wire Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alpha Wire Overview

12.6.3 Alpha Wire Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Alpha Wire Eco Cable Products and Services

12.6.5 Alpha Wire Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Alpha Wire Recent Developments

12.7 Oki Electric Cable

12.7.1 Oki Electric Cable Corporation Information

12.7.2 Oki Electric Cable Overview

12.7.3 Oki Electric Cable Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Oki Electric Cable Eco Cable Products and Services

12.7.5 Oki Electric Cable Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Oki Electric Cable Recent Developments

12.8 Kuramo Electric

12.8.1 Kuramo Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kuramo Electric Overview

12.8.3 Kuramo Electric Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kuramo Electric Eco Cable Products and Services

12.8.5 Kuramo Electric Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Kuramo Electric Recent Developments

12.9 Shikoku Cable

12.9.1 Shikoku Cable Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shikoku Cable Overview

12.9.3 Shikoku Cable Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shikoku Cable Eco Cable Products and Services

12.9.5 Shikoku Cable Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shikoku Cable Recent Developments

12.10 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd

12.10.1 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Corporation Information

12.10.2 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Overview

12.10.3 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Eco Cable Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Eco Cable Products and Services

12.10.5 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Eco Cable SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 JMACS Japan Co.，Ltd Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Eco Cable Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Eco Cable Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Eco Cable Production Mode & Process

13.4 Eco Cable Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Eco Cable Sales Channels

13.4.2 Eco Cable Distributors

13.5 Eco Cable Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

