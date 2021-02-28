Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Will Reach to $ US$ 1943 Million in 2027 – QYResearch Report

Lithium-ion battery electrolyte additives are mainly used in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which can remove trace moisture in the battery, extend battery cycle life, prevent electrolyte deterioration, and can form a protective film on the electrode surface to improve battery performance. At present, conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC), fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), and 1,3-propane sultone (1,3-PS) are the most commonly used additives. As battery performance requirements increase and With the development of electrolyte technology, the role of electrolyte additives has become increasingly important, and its proportion in the total cost of electrolyte has been rising. In 2019, the global lithium battery electrolyte additive market is led by China. At present, the global concentration of lithium battery electrolyte additives is relatively high. Major manufacturers include HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.，Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.，Suzhou huayi new energy technology co., LTD.，Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.，Broahony, etc. Jiangsu Huasheng is the global market leader. In 2019, Jiangsu Huasheng occupies 22.19% of the global sales market share. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery can be divided into 4 types: Vinylene Carbonate (VC), Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC), 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS), Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC). The most commonly used additives are conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC) and fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), with the market share nearly 36% and 21% respectively. According to different application fields, lithium-ion battery electrolytes are divided into consumer lithium-ion battery electrolytes, power lithium-ion battery electrolytes and energy storage lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which holds 64% of the market in 2019. The global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 8745.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1943 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD., Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd., Broahony, Great Material & Tech

Market Segment by Type

, Vinylene Carbonate (VC), Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC), 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS), Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vinylene Carbonate (VC)

1.2.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)

1.2.4 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS)

1.2.5 Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Electrolyte

1.3.3 Consumer Electrolyte

1.3.4 Energy Storage Electrolyte 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Restraints 3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales

3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.1.5 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.2 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.2.5 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD.

12.3.1 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Overview

12.3.3 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.3.5 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Recent Developments

12.4 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.4.5 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Broahony

12.5.1 Broahony Corporation Information

12.5.2 Broahony Overview

12.5.3 Broahony Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Broahony Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.5.5 Broahony Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Broahony Recent Developments

12.6 Great Material & Tech

12.6.1 Great Material & Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Great Material & Tech Overview

12.6.3 Great Material & Tech Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Great Material & Tech Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Products and Services

12.6.5 Great Material & Tech Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Great Material & Tech Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Distributors

13.5 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

