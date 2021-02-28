Global Electronic Fuzes Market Projected to be Million US$ 837.7 $ in 2027 – QYResearch Report

A fuze is an electronic or mechanical device attached to the ammunition to provide reliable and safe detonation at the time and place needed. These devices control the safe separation of the ammunition from the launch platform and trigger the explosion. Missiles, rockets, bombs, and shells. Ammunition and other ammunition are an important part of the army’s launching capabilities in modern warfare. Because these ammunitions contain explosives, there is always a danger of explosion during storage, launching and handling. This requires some safety devices to be added to these ammunitions. Safety. The system should work until the ammunition is propelled and launched, and the launching mechanism should be controlled. In order to achieve this, there is also a loading mechanism in the ammunition. All the above necessities are met by a small gadget called a fuze . The basic functions of the fuze are armament, security, shooting and target sensing. The insurance, disarming and ignition mechanisms of mechanical fuze mainly involve mechanical parts, linkage mechanisms and other mechanisms. Because of its simplicity and ease of conceptualization, a mechanical fuze was the first fuze developed and is still used in many different types of ammunition. Fuzes operated by mechanical devices utilize mechanical connections, such as gears, springs, rotors, sliders, and plungers, or a combination of some of them. Due to extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes have many components and are designed with a clockwork structure. There are some main considerations when designing mechanical and electrical fuzes. These factors include safety and stress resistance, deterioration in use, handling and storage, reliability of movement, simple structure and sufficient strength. Due to extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes usually have many components and are designed with a clockwork structure. The electronic fuze was developed in the mid-1960s, and since then, this technology has continued to develop. Today, electronic fuzes are being used in many modern weapon systems and have replaced mechanical fuzes in many places. The industry’s leading producers are L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK and Kaman, which accounted for 23.64%, 17.83% and 13.99% of revenue in 2019, respectively. The global Electronic Fuzes market size is projected to reach US$ 1099.8 million by 2027, from US$ 837.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792834/global-electronic-fuzes-industry

In terms of production side, this report researches the Electronic Fuzes production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Electronic Fuzes by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Electronic Fuzes market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Electronic Fuzes market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Electronic Fuzes market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Electronic Fuzes markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Electronic Fuzes market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Electronic Fuzes market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Electronic Fuzes market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Electronic Fuzes market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman), Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group), JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH, Reutech, DIXI Microtechniques, Sandeep Metalcraft, Reshef Technologies

Market Segment by Type

, Mortar Fuzes, Artillery Fuzes, Rocket and Missile Fuzes, Aircraft Fuzes, Others Market Segment by Application

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792834/global-electronic-fuzes-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electronic Fuzes Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mortar Fuzes

1.2.3 Artillery Fuzes

1.2.4 Rocket and Missile Fuzes

1.2.5 Aircraft Fuzes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil Applications

1.3.3 Military Applications

1.3.4 Other Applications 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electronic Fuzes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electronic Fuzes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electronic Fuzes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electronic Fuzes Market Restraints 3 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales

3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Fuzes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Fuzes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electronic Fuzes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electronic Fuzes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electronic Fuzes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electronic Fuzes Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 L3 Technologies

12.1.1 L3 Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 L3 Technologies Overview

12.1.3 L3 Technologies Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 L3 Technologies Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.1.5 L3 Technologies Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 L3 Technologies Recent Developments

12.2 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)

12.2.1 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Overview

12.2.3 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.2.5 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman) Recent Developments

12.3 Kaman

12.3.1 Kaman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kaman Overview

12.3.3 Kaman Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kaman Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.3.5 Kaman Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kaman Recent Developments

12.4 Expal (Maxam Group)

12.4.1 Expal (Maxam Group) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Expal (Maxam Group) Overview

12.4.3 Expal (Maxam Group) Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Expal (Maxam Group) Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.4.5 Expal (Maxam Group) Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Expal (Maxam Group) Recent Developments

12.5 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

12.5.1 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Overview

12.5.3 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.5.5 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH Recent Developments

12.6 Reutech

12.6.1 Reutech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Reutech Overview

12.6.3 Reutech Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Reutech Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.6.5 Reutech Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Reutech Recent Developments

12.7 DIXI Microtechniques

12.7.1 DIXI Microtechniques Corporation Information

12.7.2 DIXI Microtechniques Overview

12.7.3 DIXI Microtechniques Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DIXI Microtechniques Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.7.5 DIXI Microtechniques Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DIXI Microtechniques Recent Developments

12.8 Sandeep Metalcraft

12.8.1 Sandeep Metalcraft Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sandeep Metalcraft Overview

12.8.3 Sandeep Metalcraft Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sandeep Metalcraft Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.8.5 Sandeep Metalcraft Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sandeep Metalcraft Recent Developments

12.9 Reshef Technologies

12.9.1 Reshef Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Reshef Technologies Overview

12.9.3 Reshef Technologies Electronic Fuzes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Reshef Technologies Electronic Fuzes Products and Services

12.9.5 Reshef Technologies Electronic Fuzes SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Reshef Technologies Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electronic Fuzes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electronic Fuzes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electronic Fuzes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electronic Fuzes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electronic Fuzes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electronic Fuzes Distributors

13.5 Electronic Fuzes Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Electronic Fuzes market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Electronic Fuzes market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Electronic Fuzes markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Electronic Fuzes market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Electronic Fuzes market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Electronic Fuzes market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(5600): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fa28992be478ad46b6c51c9d4657c15c,0,1,global-electronic-fuzes-industry

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.