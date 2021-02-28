Global Glass Insulators Market Will be US$ 194.1 Million in 2027 with CAGR 3.2 % – QYResearch Report

Insulators are used in electrical equipment to support and separate electrical conductors without allowing current through themselves. An insulating material used in bulk to wrap electrical cables or other equipment is called insulation. The term insulator is also used more specifically to refer to insulating supports used to attach electric power distribution or transmission lines to utility poles and transmission towers. They support the weight of the suspended wires without allowing the current to flow through the tower to ground. Glass Insulators are for use on transmission line and shall be of the standard profile cap and pin type. China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Glass Insulators market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Glass Insulators in 2019. In the industry, Seves Group profits most in 2019 and recent years, while MacLean Power Systems and Nanjing Electric (BPG) ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 20.61%, 17.16% and 14.49% in 2019. The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Glass Insulators market size is projected to reach US$ 241.6 million by 2027, from US$ 194.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Glass Insulators production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Glass Insulators by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Glass Insulators market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Glass Insulators market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Glass Insulators market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Glass Insulators markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Glass Insulators market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects

of the Glass Insulators market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Key regions covered in the report are

North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Glass Insulators market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Glass Insulators market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the

following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Seves Group, MacLean Power Systems, Nanjing Electric (BPG), Global Insulator Group, Sichuan Yibin Global Group, ZX Insulators, Zhejiang Tailun Insulator, JSC U.M.E.K., Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator, Hubbell, Verescence La Granja Insulators, Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric, Victor Insulators, GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group), Incap Limited

Market Segment by Type

, Suspension Glass Insulators, Pin Glass Insulators, Suspension Glass Insulators is the main type for Glass Insulators, and the Suspension Glass Insulators reached a sales volume of approximately 50.72 million Pcs in 2019, with 71.06% of global sales volume. Market Segment by Application

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Glass Insulators Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Suspension Glass Insulators

1.2.3 Pin Glass Insulators

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Distribution & Railway Applications

1.3.3 HVDC Applications

1.3.4 HVAC Applications

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Glass Insulators Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Insulators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Insulators Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Glass Insulators Industry Trends

2.4.2 Glass Insulators Market Drivers

2.4.3 Glass Insulators Market Challenges

2.4.4 Glass Insulators Market Restraints 3 Global Glass Insulators Sales

3.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Glass Insulators Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Insulators Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Insulators Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Insulators Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Insulators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Insulators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Insulators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Insulators Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Insulators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Insulators Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Seves Group

12.1.1 Seves Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Seves Group Overview

12.1.3 Seves Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Seves Group Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.1.5 Seves Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Seves Group Recent Developments

12.2 MacLean Power Systems

12.2.1 MacLean Power Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 MacLean Power Systems Overview

12.2.3 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.2.5 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 MacLean Power Systems Recent Developments

12.3 Nanjing Electric (BPG)

12.3.1 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Overview

12.3.3 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.3.5 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Recent Developments

12.4 Global Insulator Group

12.4.1 Global Insulator Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Global Insulator Group Overview

12.4.3 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.4.5 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Global Insulator Group Recent Developments

12.5 Sichuan Yibin Global Group

12.5.1 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Overview

12.5.3 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.5.5 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Recent Developments

12.6 ZX Insulators

12.6.1 ZX Insulators Corporation Information

12.6.2 ZX Insulators Overview

12.6.3 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.6.5 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ZX Insulators Recent Developments

12.7 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator

12.7.1 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.7.5 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Recent Developments

12.8 JSC U.M.E.K.

12.8.1 JSC U.M.E.K. Corporation Information

12.8.2 JSC U.M.E.K. Overview

12.8.3 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.8.5 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 JSC U.M.E.K. Recent Developments

12.9 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator

12.9.1 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Overview

12.9.3 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.9.5 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Recent Developments

12.10 Hubbell

12.10.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hubbell Overview

12.10.3 Hubbell Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hubbell Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.10.5 Hubbell Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hubbell Recent Developments

12.11 Verescence La Granja Insulators

12.11.1 Verescence La Granja Insulators Corporation Information

12.11.2 Verescence La Granja Insulators Overview

12.11.3 Verescence La Granja Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Verescence La Granja Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.11.5 Verescence La Granja Insulators Recent Developments

12.12 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric

12.12.1 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.12.5 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Recent Developments

12.13 Victor Insulators

12.13.1 Victor Insulators Corporation Information

12.13.2 Victor Insulators Overview

12.13.3 Victor Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Victor Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.13.5 Victor Insulators Recent Developments

12.14 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group)

12.14.1 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Corporation Information

12.14.2 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Overview

12.14.3 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.14.5 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Recent Developments

12.15 Incap Limited

12.15.1 Incap Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Incap Limited Overview

12.15.3 Incap Limited Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Incap Limited Glass Insulators Products and Services

12.15.5 Incap Limited Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Insulators Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Insulators Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Insulators Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Insulators Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Insulators Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Insulators Distributors

13.5 Glass Insulators Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

