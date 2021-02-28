Global Glass Insulators Market Will be US$ 194.1 Million in 2027 with CAGR 3.2 % – QYResearch Report

Insulators are used in electrical equipment to support and separate electrical conductors without allowing current through themselves. An insulating material used in bulk to wrap electrical cables or other equipment is called insulation. The term insulator is also used more specifically to refer to insulating supports used to attach electric power distribution or transmission lines to utility poles and transmission towers. They support the weight of the suspended wires without allowing the current to flow through the tower to ground. Glass Insulators are for use on transmission line and shall be of the standard profile cap and pin type. China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Glass Insulators market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Glass Insulators in 2019. In the industry, Seves Group profits most in 2019 and recent years, while MacLean Power Systems and Nanjing Electric (BPG) ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 20.61%, 17.16% and 14.49% in 2019. The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Glass Insulators market size is projected to reach US$ 241.6 million by 2027, from US$ 194.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Glass Insulators production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Glass Insulators by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Glass Insulators market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Glass Insulators market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Regions and Countries Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Glass Insulators market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Glass Insulators markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2016-2021. For the period 2016-2027, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Glass Insulators market.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects
of the Glass Insulators market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
Key regions covered in the report are
North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India Leading Players The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Glass Insulators market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Glass Insulators market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided. This report includes the
following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Seves Group, MacLean Power Systems, Nanjing Electric (BPG), Global Insulator Group, Sichuan Yibin Global Group, ZX Insulators, Zhejiang Tailun Insulator, JSC U.M.E.K., Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator, Hubbell, Verescence La Granja Insulators, Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric, Victor Insulators, GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group), Incap Limited
Market Segment by Type
, Suspension Glass Insulators, Pin Glass Insulators, Suspension Glass Insulators is the main type for Glass Insulators, and the Suspension Glass Insulators reached a sales volume of approximately 50.72 million Pcs in 2019, with 71.06% of global sales volume. Market Segment by Application
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Glass Insulators Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Suspension Glass Insulators
1.2.3 Pin Glass Insulators
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Distribution & Railway Applications
1.3.3 HVDC Applications
1.3.4 HVAC Applications
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Glass Insulators Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Glass Insulators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Glass Insulators Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Glass Insulators Industry Trends
2.4.2 Glass Insulators Market Drivers
2.4.3 Glass Insulators Market Challenges
2.4.4 Glass Insulators Market Restraints 3 Global Glass Insulators Sales
3.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Glass Insulators Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Insulators Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Glass Insulators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Insulators Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Glass Insulators Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Glass Insulators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Glass Insulators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Glass Insulators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Glass Insulators Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Glass Insulators Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Glass Insulators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Glass Insulators Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Glass Insulators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Glass Insulators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Glass Insulators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Glass Insulators Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Glass Insulators Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Glass Insulators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Glass Insulators Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Glass Insulators Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glass Insulators Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Glass Insulators Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Insulators Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Seves Group
12.1.1 Seves Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Seves Group Overview
12.1.3 Seves Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Seves Group Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.1.5 Seves Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Seves Group Recent Developments
12.2 MacLean Power Systems
12.2.1 MacLean Power Systems Corporation Information
12.2.2 MacLean Power Systems Overview
12.2.3 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.2.5 MacLean Power Systems Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 MacLean Power Systems Recent Developments
12.3 Nanjing Electric (BPG)
12.3.1 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Overview
12.3.3 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.3.5 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Nanjing Electric (BPG) Recent Developments
12.4 Global Insulator Group
12.4.1 Global Insulator Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Global Insulator Group Overview
12.4.3 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.4.5 Global Insulator Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Global Insulator Group Recent Developments
12.5 Sichuan Yibin Global Group
12.5.1 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Overview
12.5.3 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.5.5 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Recent Developments
12.6 ZX Insulators
12.6.1 ZX Insulators Corporation Information
12.6.2 ZX Insulators Overview
12.6.3 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.6.5 ZX Insulators Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 ZX Insulators Recent Developments
12.7 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator
12.7.1 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Corporation Information
12.7.2 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Overview
12.7.3 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.7.5 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Recent Developments
12.8 JSC U.M.E.K.
12.8.1 JSC U.M.E.K. Corporation Information
12.8.2 JSC U.M.E.K. Overview
12.8.3 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.8.5 JSC U.M.E.K. Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 JSC U.M.E.K. Recent Developments
12.9 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator
12.9.1 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Overview
12.9.3 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.9.5 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator Recent Developments
12.10 Hubbell
12.10.1 Hubbell Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hubbell Overview
12.10.3 Hubbell Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hubbell Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.10.5 Hubbell Glass Insulators SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Hubbell Recent Developments
12.11 Verescence La Granja Insulators
12.11.1 Verescence La Granja Insulators Corporation Information
12.11.2 Verescence La Granja Insulators Overview
12.11.3 Verescence La Granja Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Verescence La Granja Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.11.5 Verescence La Granja Insulators Recent Developments
12.12 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric
12.12.1 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Corporation Information
12.12.2 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Overview
12.12.3 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.12.5 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Recent Developments
12.13 Victor Insulators
12.13.1 Victor Insulators Corporation Information
12.13.2 Victor Insulators Overview
12.13.3 Victor Insulators Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Victor Insulators Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.13.5 Victor Insulators Recent Developments
12.14 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group)
12.14.1 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Corporation Information
12.14.2 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Overview
12.14.3 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.14.5 GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group) Recent Developments
12.15 Incap Limited
12.15.1 Incap Limited Corporation Information
12.15.2 Incap Limited Overview
12.15.3 Incap Limited Glass Insulators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Incap Limited Glass Insulators Products and Services
12.15.5 Incap Limited Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Glass Insulators Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Glass Insulators Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Glass Insulators Production Mode & Process
13.4 Glass Insulators Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Glass Insulators Sales Channels
13.4.2 Glass Insulators Distributors
13.5 Glass Insulators Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
